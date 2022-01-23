NY Gov blames 'shot from an illegal gun' for killing of NYPD officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said the ambush shooting of two New York City police officers Friday signaled the need for congressional action in Washington, D.C. to help "fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets."

"Our hearts and prayers are with the families and the members of the NYPD, but also, it's a resounding call to action," Hochul said during a press conference in Buffalo on Saturday. "We have to do more to fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets. And we need Washington teaming up with us, teaming up with locals, to get it done."

HARLEM ‘AMBUSH’: NYPD OFFICER JASON RIVERA HONORED AT VIGIL: ‘VIOLENCE WON’T DIVIDE US’

New York City Police Officers Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot at a Harlem apartment Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Rivera died from his injuries and Mora is in life-threatening condition with a serious head wound, officials said.

The man police say shot the officers, Lashawn J. McNeil, 47, also was critically wounded and hospitalized, authorities said. McNeil was on probation for a 2003 felony narcotics conviction in New York City and had a lengthy criminal history, police said.

An illegal Glock 45 that was stolen from Baltimore in 2017 was recovered at the scene, police said.

Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday called on federal authorities to do more to seize illegal guns.

"We're removing thousands of guns off the street, but there's an endless flow that continues to come through our city borders," Adams said. " I am encouraged by the president's acknowledgement that we need to collaborate with city, state, and federal entities the way we did during 9-11 to fight terrorism we have to fight the crimes on our street."

Hochul said during her briefing that while New York has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, guns are still coming in from other states with looser restrictions and that federal action is needed.

"These guns, despite our tough laws here in the state of New York, and we're proud of them, they're coming in from other states," she said. "They're flooding our streets. And I have pledged the resources of the New York State police to become embedded with NYPD and others to help them.

"In fact, we've tripled – just a week ago on our budget, tripled the funding for this gun interdiction effort because they're coming in from Virginia and Maryland and coming in from Pennsylvania to our very streets," she continued. "And we have to do whatever we can to protect our neighborhoods."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The spate of violent crime in New York City in recent weeks has prompted leaders to call on Democratic lawmakers in Albany to repeal the state’s bail reform law, which eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent crimes and misdemeanors.

"Criminals have more rights in New York State than victims," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who was sworn into office Monday afternoon, told CBS New York. "It’s got to end, the madness has to stop, and I’m calling upon the governor to repeal the bail reform act."