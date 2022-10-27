Dad, daughter rip suspension for complaining about trans female in girls' locker room: 'I'm not sorry'

A Vermont middle school soccer coach and his daughter were suspended allegedly for complaining about a trans female in the girls' locker room.

Randolph Union Middle School soccer coach Travis Allen was suspended without pay by the Vermont school district for expressing his discomfort over a 14-year-old trans female sharing the same locker room with his daughter Blake and other female volleyball players as they undressed.

"I made a social media post and referred to the male student as a male, and I was punished because I misgendered him," he told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday.

Blake Allen said she complained to the school about the incident, but nothing was done.

"I was in the locker room and the trans student walked in and the rest of the team was in there. I was really uncomfortable, and I left, and I told the school, and they just shut me down, that there was nothing they could do," she told host Tucker Carlson. "I was later suspended because I voiced my opinion that a male shouldn't be in the women's locker room."

Blake added that she was told to participate in a "restorative justice circle" and write a letter of apology to the trans student.

"I said I would rather have a five-day suspension than have to apologize because I'm not sorry," she said.

Blake said her classmates have been supportive of her but have been "too scared" to speak out because of the backlash.

Lawyer Tyson Langhofer is representing the Travis and Blake Allen on behalf of the Alliance Defending Freedom and filed a lawsuit against the school for allegedly retaliating against the Allens for "simply stating" their views.

CONSERVATIVE GROUP DROPS SIX-FIGURE AD RIPPING LEFT'S ‘WAR ON CHILDREN’

"This school district, they retaliated against both Blake and Travis for just simply stating their views. And First Amendment retaliation is prohibited by the Constitution. I mean that's very clear that the government cannot retaliate against individuals simply for sharing their views," he said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Langhofer added that Blake doesn't need to be "re-educated."

"Males are males, females are females," he said.

He said Blake shouldn’t be forced to change in front of a male or watch a male change, but "that’s what they’re forcing her to do."

"They’re trying to force their ideology down everybody’s throat and then punish anybody that has a different viewpoint. That’s unconstitutional," he argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The really sad thing is when a father comes and says, ‘Hey, who's standing up for my daughter?' he gets punished, he loses his job," Langhofer said.