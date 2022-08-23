Nonprofit partnered with AFT provides books with sex imagery, drag queens and gender ideology to K-12 teachers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Warning: This article contains some sexually explicit information

FIRST ON FOX – A nonprofit organization called First Book, which said it has partnered with Disney, the American Federation of Teachers and other entities, provides free and heavily discounted books to low-income schools. Some of those listed in its marketplace contain sex imagery or have been challenged by parents for promoting gender ideology.

First Book, which calls itself an "innovative leader in education equity," has been partnered with Randi Weingarten's AFT union for over 10 years. The AFT also promotes the First Book marketplace for its teachers.

Some of the titles they offer to educators in K-12 schools cover topics such as gender identity, sex, and drag queens. While First Book lists both Disney and American Federation of Teachers generally as its partners, it does not specifically list them as part of an initiative to promote the titles listed in this article.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney and the AFT for comment but did not receive a response.

Fred Gets Dressed (Ages 4-6)

"Fred Gets Dressed" is about a little "boy [who] loves to be naked. The book ends when Fred decides to dress up in his mom's closet, which later becomes a family affair involving both his parents dressing up in feminine clothes.

"Fred is naked," the book said. The illustrations depict the child naked 14 times.

"He romps through the house, naked wild and free," the book said. "Fred might never get dressed."

Flamer

"Flamer" is a graphic novel that contains sexually-charged topics and imagery. The characters discuss erections, penis size and the illustrations depict naked teenage boys.

Who Is RuPaul? (Ages 7-9)

"Who is RuPaul?" is about the drag queen and reality TV star, RuPaul Andre Charles. The book contains images of drag queens in sexual positions.

A drag queen… [is] most commonly, a man who dresses up and performs as a woman," the book said. "RuPaul says, 'We're all born naked and the rest is drag.' What Ru means is that we're all the same--and life is a performance."

"RuPaul was once asked if he wished he'd been born a woman. No, Ru answered, he was happy to be a man. (It's a common misunderstanding that drag queens are men who wish to be women," the book said.

"Some drag queens, however, are transgender or nonbinary. For trans people, their gender (how they feel inside) is different from the sex (male or female) they were assigned at birth. Nonbinary people do not identify as entirely male or entirely female. These queens might prefer to be called 'she' or 'they' (rather than 'he') when not performing in drag."

The book also delivers instructions on how to dress as a drag queen. "A drag queen's character is typically an exaggerated, campy image of how women look," the book said.

Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World

"Aristotle and Dante" is about two teenage boys who fall in love. Many if not most of its pages discuss having sex, planning to have sex, sexual pleasure, and sexual desire.

"I'm thinking Dante could charm the pants off me. And my underwear too," the book said. "All I can think about is sleeping next to you. Both of us naked."

Another book offered by the nonprofit, "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe," discusses masturbation.

"Dante enjoyed kissing. And I suspected he liked masturbating too. I thought masturbating was embarrassing. I didn't even know why. It just was. It was like having sex with yourself," the book said. "Ari, Do you masturbate? I'm thinking.... I'm a little obsessed with this topic lately. Maybe it's just a phase. But, Ari, if you do masturbate, what do you think about?"

Pronoun Book (Ages 0-3)

Described as a "joyous introduction to pronouns" the book, which is geared for children of a very young age, discusses the pronoun "they," and neo-pronouns such as "ze," "zie," "sie" and "questioning."

Julian is a Mermaid (Ages 7-9)

The book "Julian is a Mermaid" by author Jessica Love describes a boy who wants to become a mermaid. During the book, the boy repeatedly strips down to his underwear. Later, he puts on lipstick and dons a headdress. He is then given costume jewelry before being taken to the NYC Mermaid Parade where he can freely express himself.

"This beautiful book is one of the very few picture books about a gender non-conforming child," a review of the book, posted to the author's website, said.

It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity (Ages 7-9)

The book teaches children about transgender and cisgender identities.

"This is… Xavier. Xavier is a cisgender boy. That means when Xavier was born, everyone thought he was a boy, and as he grew older, it turned out everyone was right – he is a boy."

"Everyone feels like either a boy or a girl," except nonbinary children, the book explained.

This is Ruthie's friend Alex. Alex is both a boy and a girl. When Alex was born, everyone thought Alex was a girl, but Alex is both boy and girl. This is Alex's gender identity."

Another character JJ, is neither a boy or a girl and has "they" pronouns. "Ever since JJ was very little, they never felt exactly like a boy or a girl – they just felt like themself. This is JJ's gender identity."

The children's book further claims that "there are many different ways to be a boy or a girl… [or] non-binary."

"Some kids feel that their gender identity isn't always the same – it's often changing."

Being You: A First Conversation about Gender

"Different bodies have different parts... Some bodies have a vagina. Some bodies have a penis. Every person's body parts look different," the book, catered to elementary children, said.

The book advises that adults should teach children about their genitalia.

"Helping children to learn the anatomical names of different body parts–including genitals–empowers children, fosters their self-esteem, and helps to open up important conversations about health and identity. Talk about genitalia when you are naming other body parts, singing-body-part song, or while playing with dolls."

This book is also offered in bulk to teachers. They can get 24 books for $21.

I am Jazz (Ages 4-6)

"I Am Jazz" is co-written by Jazz Jennings , who starred on a TLC show highlighting her life as a transgender teen. The plot begins with a transgender child trying to convince his parents that he is a girl. "Pretending I was a boy felt like telling a lie," the book said.

"Then one amazing day, everything changed. Mom and Dad took me to meet a new doctor who asked me lots of questions. Afterward, the doctor spoke to my parents and I heard the word ‘transgender’ for the very first time. The night at bedtime, my parents both hugged me and said, ‘We understand now. Be who you are. We love you no matter what,’" the text continued.

The book also discusses how using the boys' bathroom didn't feel normal "at all."

Calvin (Ages 4-6)

"Calvin" is about a transgender boy who comes out to the world.

"We love you if you're a boy, girl, neither or both," the child's dad told Calvin. "Dad said there were other transgender people in the world."

When Aidan Became a Brother

The book explores the journey of a young boy named Aidan coming out as transgender .

The book states, "When Aiden was born, everyone thought he was a girl. His parents gave him a pretty name... But as Aidan got bigger, he hated the sound of his name... He was really another kind of boy."

Aidan's mother admits she made a mistake misgendering her son, saying, "When you were born, we didn't know you were going to be our son. We made some mistakes, but you helped us fix them."

Then, when Aidan's mother became pregnant, she was asked by someone whether the baby was a boy or girl. "Aidan didn't like it when people asked if he was a boy or a girl, and he hoped the baby couldn't hear yet. He was glad when Mom just smiled and said, 'I'm having a baby.'"

Feminist Baby

"Feminist Baby" waters down the ideas in feminism, so it can be accessible to young kids.

"Meet the irrepressible Feminist Baby! She's funny, fearless, and wants to make as much noise as possible. Readers of all ages will love this smart, refreshing board book that explores feminism in an accessible way," the Amazon description said.

Fox News Digital asked First Books whether schools and or parents are notified when books with sex imagery and gender ideology are brought into schools, and they said, "While we work directly with our community of formal and informal educators who are able to choose the books that serve their students, we recognize the deep bond between those educators and the parents and caregivers of the children they serve.

"We know that the books we provide strengthen those bonds between teachers and parents and support reading… as a critical element of educational equity," First Book said.

When asked about how distributing books with sex imagery promotes diversity, First Book did not respond.