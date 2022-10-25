Transgender Biden interviewer called to ‘normalize’ trans women having visible ‘bulge’

Critics of President Joe Biden raised their eyebrows Monday night when they learned that he sat down with a trans activist who wants to "normalize" women having visible "bulges" in their crotch area, following months of infrequent Biden sit-down interviews with journalists.

Biden is regularly dinged by the right for a lack of tough interviews. He spoke to "60 Minutes" last month after going more than 200 days without being interviewed by an American TV journalist; he has since spoken to CNN, MSNBC and left-wing outlet NowThis News as the White House attempts to rally the left ahead of the midterms.

On Sunday, Biden shocked conservatives and parents alike when footage from NowThis News hit the internet. Biden spoke to young people on gun legislation, abortion access, trans rights, climate change, criminal legal reform and economic instability, with the far-left outlet enlisting passionate liberals in each field to chat with the president. At one point, Biden was asked by 25-year-old transgender actress and comic creator Dylan Mulvaney if states should have the right to "ban gender-affirming health care."

"I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that — as a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong," Biden said.

Many were left stunned at Biden’s remarks, so Outkick founder Clay Travis resurfaced a video, which Mulvaney previously posted online, in an attempt to prove the White House doesn’t have its priorities in order.

"This person just interviewed @JoeBiden in the White House," Travis wrote to accompany a video Mulvaney posted earlier this year.

"Day 74 of being a girl … and I wore this outfit shopping today," Mulvaney said while showing off a sleeveless cropped sweater and leather shorts.

"I thought that these might be my new shopping shorts, but I was walking around and everyone was starring, and I was like, 'Oh, OK, what’s going on,'" Mulvaney said. "And they were all staring directly at my crotch. And I went, 'Oh, I forgot that my crotch doesn’t look like other women’s crotches sometimes because mine doesn’t look like a little Barbie pocket.'"

Mulvaney explains that options included "stop wearing" tight clothes, do a "tuck" or "normalize" transgender women having visible penises in tight pants. Mulvaney decided to go with the last option.

"And I wear clothes like this, and we all just normalize women having bulges sometimes because we’re coming up on bikini season, baby, and you might see a bulge or two," Mulvaney said before bursting into song.

"Normalize the bulge. We are normalizing the bulge. Woman can have bulges and that’s OK, we’re not going to stare at their crotches while they're wearing their little shopping shorts," Mulvaney sang.

Travis, who previously expressed disbelief that Biden prioritized speaking about trans issues with Mulvaney so close to the midterms, responded to the video he resurfaced by further criticizing the White House.

"We’re at 40 year high inflation, record 21st century crime, our Southern border has never been less secure, our kids lost decades of learning because Democrats shut down schools, and Joe Biden’s closing midterm message is chicks have d---s too," Travis wrote.

Mulvaney had previously declared that her sit-down interview with Biden came on "day 222 of being a girl," indicating that the "bulge" video was shot sometime last spring.

Conservative radio host Jason Rantz said the White House used Mulvaney for "political benefit" and doesn’t feel Mulvaney truly represents the transgender community.

"This is the very kind of behavior and TikToker that we shouldn't normalize. Dylan is nothing but a narcissist desperate for attention and not even reflective of the general transgender community," Rantz told Fox News Digital.

"It's a performance, and Joe Biden is amplifying it. They didn't do any vetting. They just looked for transgender people to tokenize for political benefit. But sure, keep pretending this is normal so it earns you some social currency to explain you're woke on transgender issues," Rantz continued. "You can support trans people without celebrating an offensive caricature. But they keep using outrageous content to faux-celebrate so that when reasonable people express disinterest, the left can claim some moral high ground on the issue."

Biden's administration previously released a series of documents that encouraged gender-reassignment surgery and hormone treatments for minors.

The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Population Affairs released a document in March titled "Gender-Affirming Care and Young People." The same day, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Network – another subset of the HHS – released a parallel document titled "Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care."

The HHS documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including "'Top' surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts" and "'Bottom' surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures."

