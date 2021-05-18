Cuomo Media Blackout: ABC, CBS, NBC avoid $5M payout NY gov is set to receive from COVID book

Major networks continue to circle the wagons for former media darling, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It was revealed Monday that Cuomo is expected to make a whopping $5.12 million from his coronavirus book deal through 2022, according to his tax returns. In March, it was reported he landed a deal worth more than $4 million for "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," which was released in October.

However, ABC, CBS and NBC made no reference to the book deal on their evening broadcasts despite airing hours later. The three networks also skipped the controversy on the morning programs the next day.

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ALL IGNORE LATEST CUOMO SCANDAL OVER ALLEGED QUID PRO QUO WITH COVID VACCINES

Additionally, both CNN and MSNBC delayed any mention of Cuomo's multi-million-dollar payout until Tuesday morning after avoiding the subject entirely on Monday.

The book, which has been widely seen as Cuomo's premature victory over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, is at the center of multiple investigations tied to the governor's nursing home scandal. Cuomo faces allegations that his administration sought to bury the state's nursing home death data to paint a rosier picture of his leadership while drafting the memoir. The governor is also accused of allocating government resources and using his taxpayer-funded staff to produce the book.

Last week, all five networks avoided another development in Cuomo's scandals, this time a report from Wall Street Journal that the New York Attorney General's investigation into Cuomo has again expanded. There are new allegations the Cuomo administration attempted to use its vaccine distribution to rally support amid calls for his resignation, as a quid pro quo.

CNN in particular has been put in an awkward position one of its biggest stars, Chris Cuomo, is not only the governor's brother, but he is also involved in one of the administration's scandals.

The Cuomo administration was accused of giving members of his own family, including Chris Cuomo, prioritized COVID tests in the early months of the pandemic as ordinary New Yorkers struggled. A top New York physician was even sent to the CNN anchor's residence for hours to conduct such testing.

CNN and the other networks fawned over Cuomo's leadership throughout the pandemic last year while downplaying the brewing nursing home scandal that began last spring.