CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC all ignore latest Cuomo scandal over alleged quid pro quo with COVID vaccines

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to benefit from the media as all five major networks have completely ignored the latest development in his growing scandals.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the New York Attorney General's investigation into the embattled governor has again expanded, this time into allegations that the Cuomo administration attempted to use its coronavirus vaccine distribution in order to rally support amid calls for his resignation.

ABC, CBS, NBC GO FULL DAY WITHOUT MENTIONING LATEST CUOMO NURSING HOME SCANDAL BOMBSHELL

However, over the course of three days since the story broke, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC have all avoided mentioning Cuomo's newest political woe, according to Grabien transcripts.

CNN, in particular, has been put in an awkward position since its biggest star, Chris Cuomo, is not only the governor's brother, the anchor himself has been implicated in one of the scandals that emerged in recent months.

The Cuomo administration was accused of giving members of his own family, including Chris Cuomo, prioritized COVID tests in the early months of the pandemic as ordinary New Yorkers struggled. A top New York physician was even sent to the CNN anchor's Hamptons residences for hours to conduct such testing.

CNN and the other networks fawned over Cuomo's leadership throughout the pandemic last year while downplaying the brewing nursing home scandal that began last spring.

Meanwhile, the latest bombshell from the WSJ involves the office of NY AG Letitia James reportedly looking into whether Cuomo adviser Larry Schwartz, who oversaw the state's vaccine distribution, called county-level officials earlier this year in an effort to pressure them into supporting the governor as calls for his resignation were mounting from his other scandals.