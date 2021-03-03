Liberal journalists, pundits delete fawning Cuomo tweets, backtrack on unified pandemic praise

Liberal pundits and reporters who showered New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with praise and accolades are backtracking amid a pair of high-profile scandals that have tarnished his political future

Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment or unwanted sexual advances by multiple women while still under fire over his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suddenly, the former media darling is facing calls to step down from critics on both sides of the aisle and Empire State lawmakers have moved to repeal his executive powers.

LIBERAL MEDIA PUNDITS' MOST 'EMBARRASSING' PRO-CUOMO TWEETS RESURFACE AS GOVERNOR FACES DUAL SCANDALS

Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast once penned a featured about her coronavirus-era crush on the governor. "All of a sudden, I love Governor Cuomo, his soothing Queens accent, his stories about his dad Mario," Jong-Fast wrote in March 2020.

What a difference a year and a few scandals make.

Jong-Fast’s latest piece is headlined, "‘My Cuomo ‘Crush’ Turned Out to Be Stockholm Syndrome," aims to distance herself from the embattled governor.

"The piece was extremely bad and not at all good," she wrote.

Star New York Times media columnist Ben Smith apparently deleted an old tweet that declared," All Andrew Cuomo’s worst qualities are serving him, and New York, well."

BRUTAL MONTAGE CALLS OUT CNN'S STELTER, LIBERAL MEDIA'S FAWNING OVER CUOMO

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza has completely changed his tune on the "Love Guv," too. Cillizza, who once suggested Cuomo could be the "single most popular politician in America" and "the most important voice in the coronavirus crisis."

Cillizza wrote last year, "Andrew Cuomo said he'll never run for president. That's a mistake."

Cillizza received the top spot when columnist Drew Holden recently ranked the worst Cuomo takes. "Cillizza’s fangirlish coverage stands alone as the most egregious," Holden wrote.

However, Cillizza doesn’t appear to be a huge fan of Cuomo anymore. On Monday he published a feature headlined, "Andrew Cuomo is trying to stall on sexual harassment allegations. It won't work."

CUOMO HIRES CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER AFTER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS, NURSING HOME SCANDAL

The liberal CNN editor also penned a piece outlining how critical the next few days are for Cuomo.

"His political fate is far from certain," Cillizza wrote.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah made a self-deprecating joke about his own past admiration for Cuomo on Monday, dedicating a portion of his show to mocking the politician he once fawned over.

After mocking the governor’s multiple scandals, Noah winked at the fact that he once considered himself a "Cuomosexual."

"And I’ll tell you man, all those people who praised Cuomo so highly last year, those people really don’t look so smart now," he said before looking off-camera and demanding that someone "delete the tapes!"

"I mean, it must be so embarrassing, can you imagine if you’re one of those people?" he added, before demanding the off-camera person "burn" the tapes.

Indeed, Noah previously spoke on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show in April of 2020 where he praised Cuomo as a leader amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Satirical website The Babylon Bee mocked the situation with a story headlined, "'We Don't Like Cuomo Now,' Says Every Late-Night Host In Perfect Robotic Unison."

"According to experts, Governor Cuomo has been officially deemed bad by all the experts, even though he was good just a few short weeks ago. Experts also agreed that you should agree with them or you're failing to trust the experts, which is bad," the satirical site joked.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.