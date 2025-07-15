Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump challenges AOC and Jasmine Crockett to intelligence test after calling them 'very low IQ'

President Trump challenged AOC and Jasmine Crockett to IQ test 'to see who comes out best'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Trump calls AOC, Jasmine Crockett 'very low IQ'

Trump calls AOC, Jasmine Crockett 'very low IQ'

Before boarding Marine One on Tuesday afternoon, President Trump challenged two progressive Democrat congresswomen to an intelligence test.

President Donald Trump lobbed a signature zinger on Tuesday as he paused to speak with reporters before boarding Marine One en route to an artificial intelligence summit. 

"[Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], look, I think she’s very nice, but she’s very low IQ, and we really don’t need low IQ," Trump said, smiling as cameras rolled. 

He added, "Between her and Crockett, we’re going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best."

TRUMP DARES AOC TO TRY TO IMPEACH HIM: 'MAKE MY DAY'

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters

President Donald Trump said AOC and Jasmine Crockett should take IQ tests. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump went on to share his own credentials: "I took my test. I took a real test at Walter Reed Medical Center, and I aced it. I got every one of all those questions right," he told the waiting press. 

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has ramped up her criticism of President Trump recently, calling him a "rapist" in a post on X following a DOJ update related to Jeffrey Epstein.

She appeared to be referencing the 2023 civil trial leveled against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury found Trump liable of sexual assault, but not of rape. 

Critics said she defamed the president with the remark.

AOC in New York in May 2025

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at the NYCLU's May Day rally for worker's and immigrants rights at Foley Square, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Back in May, Crockett said "you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable" after President Trump called her a "low IQ person" on Meet the Press.

Whether Ocasio‑Cortez or Crockett will take the bait and accept the IQ test challenge remains to be seen.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X

