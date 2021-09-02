Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dan Crenshaw: ‘We have no ability to keep Americans safe’ anymore

Pentagon says it is 'possible' US will work with Taliban against ISIS-K

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Crenshaw: ‘We have no ability to keep Americans safe’ anymore Video

Crenshaw: ‘We have no ability to keep Americans safe’ anymore

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said on Thursday that the United States "has no ability to keep Americans safe" after top Pentagon officials claimed it is "possible" they will work with the Taliban against ISIS-K in Afghanistan.

PENTAGON: 'POSSIBLE' US WILL WORK WITH TALIBAN AGAINST ISIS-K

DAN CRENSHAW: Look at every big mission that we've had that the public knows about for the last decade or so. Osama bin Laden, Soleimani, Baghdadi. Everybody likes those. A lot of the people who think we shouldn't be anywhere in the world except on our own shores, they say 'see, we can just go do that kind of stuff and we don't have to have a forward presence.' Well, I suggest you figure out you know what you are talking about because the only reason we were able to do those things is because, one, we were forward deployed. 

...

We had networks in place and we were doing intelligence collections prior to and we had people on the ground forward stage so they could actually do those missions. We have no ability to do that anymore. We have no ability to keep Americans safe. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Pentagon says working with the Taliban is ‘possible’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.