Defiant Biden takes 'responsibility' for decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, touts mission success

President Biden , in a defiant address to the nation, said Tuesday that he takes "responsibility" for the decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, while blaming former President Trump and the Afghan security forces for the crisis leading to the Taliban takeover of the country.

The president, from the White House Tuesday, addressed the nation just a day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, after having a 20-year presence in the region, and marking an end to America’s longest war.

The president touted one of the "biggest airlifts in history," touting the more than 120,000 individuals who were airlifted to safety from Kabul, saying that "no nation has ever done anything like it in all of history."

"Only the U.S. had the capacity, the will, and the ability to do it, and we did it today," Biden said, applauding the "bravery and selfless courage" of U.S. military diplomats and intelligence professionals.

The president, though, shifted to blame the Afghan security forces, as well as the Trump administration, but said he and his administration "were ready."

