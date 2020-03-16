Cruise passenger infected with coronavirus: 'I never showed any symptoms at all'

Cruise ship passenger Mark Jorgensen told Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime.” Monday that he is "still testing positive" for the coronavirus despite showing no symptoms.

“I never showed any symptoms at all," Jorgensen said. "I tested positive continuously throughout the whole process but never had any symptoms."

Jorgensen and his wife Jerri contracted the virus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. Jerri Jorgensen also claimed that she did not experience any symptoms of the coronavirus

Although Jerri Jorgensen was treated and monitored by the doctors onboard the Diamond Princess, she never had to take any medications.

Mark Jorgensen said that one night, Jerri felt a slight fever which eventually faded away: “By the next morning that was gone.”

“We really didn’t see symptoms until we were tested," he said. "We were tested because they considered me high risk because I’m a kidney transplant patient and, so, during the quarantine, they came to our room and tested us.”

Mark said that Jerri was sent to a hospital in Japan, where she remained for two weeks. Mark is self-quarantining in his home in Utah and is social distancing from Jerri.

The virus has infected more than 164,000 people worldwide and killed 6,470. More than 7,000 people worldwide have recovered after being infected.