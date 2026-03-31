Contributor for far-left outlet calls for 'wiping out Israel,' says Israelis 'mustn't feel safe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A contributing writer for the far-left publication Drop Site News called for "wiping out" Israel and urged his followers to not make Israelis "feel safe."

Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed, a self-described "accidental war correspondent" whose work is published by Drop Site, took to social media Monday with a post calling for the complete elimination of the Jewish state.

"Wiping out Israel off the planet is not enough revenge. Israelis mustn’t feel safe anymore. Haunt them and go after them where they go. These terrorist parasites must be removed from our planet," Abed posted on Instagram.

ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES SUSPENDS BATALLION FROM DEPLOYMENT OVER ‘INAPPROPRIATE’ INCIDENT WITH CNN CREW

Drop Site co-founder Ryan Grim directed Fox News Digital to a statement saying Abed’s message does not represent the organization’s editorial position but stopped short of condemning the anti-Israel rhetoric.

"We also are never going to police the language of anyone who survived a genocide," Grim wrote on X.

WATCHDOG BLASTS BBC, CNN, NYT FOR APPLYING ‘WAR CRIME’ LABEL ALMOST EXCLUSIVIELY TO US, ISRAEL IN IRAN CONFLICT

Drop Site, primarily known for its anti-Israel coverage of the Gaza war, bills itself as a "a non-aligned, investigative news organization dedicated to exposing the crimes of the powerful — particularly in overt and secret conflicts where the U.S. government is playing a key role."

It has money from the George Soros-funded Open Society Foundations, which gave Drop Site a $250,000 grant in 2024 to establish a Middle East desk, according to a listing on Open Society's website. The Washington Free Beacon also reported Soros money was funneled to Drop Site through the Social Security Works Education Fund.

ANALYSTS SAY GAZA ‘CIVILIAN’ DEATHS INCLUDE HAMAS, OTHER TERROR MEMBERS WORKING AS MEDICS, MEDIA WORKERS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP