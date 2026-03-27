Watchdog blasts BBC, CNN, NYT for applying 'war crime' label almost exclusively to US, Israel in Iran conflict

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Mainstream media outlets reportedly used the phrase "war crime" nearly three dozen times in the first three weeks of the Iran conflict, but 88% of that usage was directed toward the U.S. or Israel, according to an analysis released by a U.S.-based, Mideast-focused media watchdog.

CAMERA, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, and its research manager, David Litman, released a study Wednesday counting 32 uses of the term "war crime" from the BBC, CNN, NBC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

In his review, Litman asked readers to consider how the term "war crime" has been applied in reporting on the conflict, noting that simple internet searches return usages "almost exclusively" against the U.S. and Israel.

"CAMERA found 32 total applications of the phrase "war crime" during the first three weeks of the war (Feb. 28 – Mar. 21). Of those, 28 (88 percent) were directed solely toward the actions of the United States and/or Israel," Litman wrote on CAMERA’s website. "Zero were directed solely toward the actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Four (12 percent) were unattributed or directed at both sides."

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CAMERA found nearly all references stemmed from an airstrike early in the conflict that allegedly destroyed a school in Minab, Iran. The Pentagon is continuing to investigate the incident, according to CAMERA.

"Several of the other allegations refer to the sinking of an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean in what can assuredly be classified as a lawful attack," Litman wrote.

The analysis also contrasted that usage with events that have not been labeled as "war crimes" in CAMERA’s findings.

The group cited cluster bombs fired by Iran, many of which hit populated areas in Israel and elsewhere.

"While cluster munitions are not universally banned, using them to target populated areas almost certainly constitutes a war crime," the analysis found.

CAMERA also pointed to Iranian strikes that hit energy and other key installations in nations not officially engaged in the conflict, such as Kuwait and Bahrain.

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The analysis found that among the mainstream media sources examined, the term "war crime" was not applied to these strikes, and if Iran was cited in a war crimes discussion, it was paired with equal criticism of the West.

"This journalistic malpractice inverts reality," Litman wrote.

George Mason law professor Adam Mossoff commented on the analysis, writing on X that "data analytics confirm huge bias in favor of pro-Islamic regime of Iran by BBC, CNN, NBC and NY Times."

"These media orgs used ‘war crime’ 32 times in news reports in the first 3 weeks of the U.S./Israel-Iran war. Zero references solely to crimes by Islamic regime, and 88% media uses referred solely to U.S. or Israel."

"Islamic regime uses cluster bombs against Israeli civilians, shoots missiles and suicide drones at civilian targets in numerous Arab countries not involved in war, fires missiles at holy sites in Old Jerusalem, [but] zero identification of these war crimes as standalone crimes by major Western media organizations. This is shameful."

Fox News Digital reached out to communications officials at CNN, the BBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times and NBC News for comment but did not hear back by deadline.

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CAMERA was founded in Washington in 1982 by social worker Winifred Meiselman in response to The Washington Post’s coverage of Israel’s incursion into Lebanon and allegations of anti-Israel bias.

Early advisors included Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, former Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., and former Rep. Tom Lantos, D-Calif., according to its website.