Conservative watchdog irked by teachers union-NewsGuard pact to combat 'disinformation': 'Worse' than CRT

The American Federation of Teachers announced a partnership this week with NewsGuard claiming the tool will help shield students from "online disinformation," but a conservative watchdog is peeved that "leftist ideology" will be pushed on children as a result of the pact.

NewsGuard bills itself as a tool that allows internet users to access "trust ratings for more than 7,500 news and information websites" by adding a browser extension to aimed ot combat misinformation online. NewsGuard’s browser extension will be added to the computers of "the AFT’s 1.7 million members, tens of millions of kids they teach, and their families," under terms of the agreement. However, the Media Research Center doesn’t think the "biased online ratings firm" will treat both sides equally.

"The left has found a dangerous and equally disingenuous new way to indoctrinate our children, without their parents knowing," MRC president Brent Bozell said.

"NewsGuard is partnering with a national teacher's union to bring their biased ratings into classrooms nationwide. This is as bad as CRT. In fact, it's worse," Bozell continued. "Like CRT, it is designed to push a leftist ideology on children, but unlike CRT, the left is not going to give it a name this time. This is purposely designed to go under the radar of public scrutiny."

Last month, MRC associate editor Joseph Vazquez analyzed NewsGuard and found "extraordinary left-wing bias" of its ratings.

"Liberal outlets were rated 27 points higher on average than news organizations on the right," Vazquez wrote.

The study, based on a list compiled by AllSides classified by their "bias" on a left-to-right scale, indicated that 93% of liberal sites were deemed credible compared to only 66% percent of right-leaning outlets.

"According to NewsGuard’s skewed ratings, left-leaning outlets have substantially more "credibility" on average than right-leaning outlets," Vazquez wrote. "The trend is very disturbing."

The American Federation of Teachers and NewsGuard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AFT President Randi Weingarten praised the deal as a "game-changer for teachers and families drowning in an ocean of online dishonesty" in a press release distributed by the union.

"We are constantly trying to help our students, particularly our middle, high school and postsecondary students, separate fact from fiction, as we help them develop their critical-thinking and analytical skills," Weingarten said.

"NewsGuard is a great tool in this regard. It is a beacon of clarity to expose the dark depths of the internet and uplift those outlets committed to truth and honesty rather than falsehoods and fabrications," Weingarten continued. "This historic deal will not only help us steer clear of increasingly fetid waters—it will provide a valuable lesson in media literacy and a discussion point for teachers in class on what can, and can’t, be trusted."