Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Fox News outdraws CNN, MSNBC combined for 23rd straight week

FNC averaged 1.5 million viewers while no other basic cable network passed the one-million-viewer benchmark

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Media top headlines January 26 Video

Media top headlines January 26

In media news today, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes gets roasted for questioning people who oppose COVID restrictions, The New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones deletes a tweet defending vaccine passports, and a CNN political analyst echoes Biden’s statements comparing Republicans to segregationists.

Fox News Channel was the No. 1 basic cable network from January 17-23, marking 23 straight weeks of outdrawing CNN and MSNBC combined among total viewers. 

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers while no other network passed the one-million-viewer benchmark. ESPN finished second with 699,000 followed by MSNBC’s 670,000. CNN averaged a dismal 474,000 to finish ninth, behind basic cable offerings such as Food Network and Investigation Discovery. 

Fox News Channel was the No. 1 basic cable network from January 17-23. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fox News Channel was the No. 1 basic cable network from January 17-23. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER CONTINUES TO RUN COVER FOR NPR’S MASK REPORT AFTER THREE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES REFUTE IT

Fox News also dominated during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.4 million viewers while No. 2 ESPN failed to crack two million average viewers. MSNBC managed 1.2 million to finish third, and CNN attracted an average primetime audience of only 578,000 to finish outside the top ten. 

TBS, TNT, Lifetime, Food Network, Discovery Channel, History, INSP, TLC and Hallmark are among the networks to outdraw CNN’s struggling primetime lineup of Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and the rotation of hosts occupying the 9 p.m. time slot following the termination of Chris Cuomo. 

CNN’s Brianna Keilar filled in at 9 p.m. last week but managed only 555,000 average viewers. During the same time period, "Hannity" averaged 3.2 million to give Fox News a staggering 471% advantage. 

CNN’s Brianna Keilar filled in at 9 p.m. last week but managed only 555,000 average viewers. 

CNN’s Brianna Keilar filled in at 9 p.m. last week but managed only 555,000 average viewers. 

Compared to the same week in 2021, Fox News’ audience grew 10% while CNN dropped 77% and MSNBC shed 63% of last year’s viewership. Fox News also had 14 different programs attract over three million viewers during the week, compared to zero programs that reached that mark for CNN and MSNBC. 

MSNBC'S TIFFANY CROSS URGES LIBERALS TO 'PICK UP A WEAPON AND GET INVOLVED' IN 'WAR' FOR DEMOCRACY

"The Five" was the most-watched cable news program of the week, averaging 3.7 million viewers. "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Hannity," "Special Report with Bret Baier" and "The Ingraham Angle" joined FNC’s ensemble programs among the top five. 

"The Five" finished as the most-watched cable news offering last week.

"The Five" finished as the most-watched cable news offering last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News also thumped CNN and MSNBC among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 243,000 viewers compared to 96,000 for CNN and only 78,000 for MSNBC. During primetime, Fox News average 356,000 demo viewers while MSNBC managed 134,000 and CNN attracted 129,000. 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 