Fox News outdraws CNN, MSNBC combined for 23rd straight week

Fox News Channel was the No. 1 basic cable network from January 17-23, marking 23 straight weeks of outdrawing CNN and MSNBC combined among total viewers.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers while no other network passed the one-million-viewer benchmark. ESPN finished second with 699,000 followed by MSNBC’s 670,000. CNN averaged a dismal 474,000 to finish ninth, behind basic cable offerings such as Food Network and Investigation Discovery.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER CONTINUES TO RUN COVER FOR NPR’S MASK REPORT AFTER THREE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES REFUTE IT

Fox News also dominated during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.4 million viewers while No. 2 ESPN failed to crack two million average viewers. MSNBC managed 1.2 million to finish third, and CNN attracted an average primetime audience of only 578,000 to finish outside the top ten.

TBS, TNT, Lifetime, Food Network, Discovery Channel, History, INSP, TLC and Hallmark are among the networks to outdraw CNN’s struggling primetime lineup of Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and the rotation of hosts occupying the 9 p.m. time slot following the termination of Chris Cuomo.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar filled in at 9 p.m. last week but managed only 555,000 average viewers. During the same time period, "Hannity" averaged 3.2 million to give Fox News a staggering 471% advantage.

Compared to the same week in 2021, Fox News’ audience grew 10% while CNN dropped 77% and MSNBC shed 63% of last year’s viewership. Fox News also had 14 different programs attract over three million viewers during the week, compared to zero programs that reached that mark for CNN and MSNBC.

MSNBC'S TIFFANY CROSS URGES LIBERALS TO 'PICK UP A WEAPON AND GET INVOLVED' IN 'WAR' FOR DEMOCRACY

"The Five" was the most-watched cable news program of the week, averaging 3.7 million viewers. "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Hannity," "Special Report with Bret Baier" and "The Ingraham Angle" joined FNC’s ensemble programs among the top five.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News also thumped CNN and MSNBC among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 243,000 viewers compared to 96,000 for CNN and only 78,000 for MSNBC. During primetime, Fox News average 356,000 demo viewers while MSNBC managed 134,000 and CNN attracted 129,000.