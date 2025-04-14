Expand / Collapse search
Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt joins Fox News as a contributor

Hewitt made his official debut on Friday's 'Special Report' All-Star Panel

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Hugh Hewitt argues a ‘hard reset’ is what the US needs with China trade relations Video

The ‘Special Report’ panel discusses tensions between the U.S. and China over tariffs and more on ‘Special Report.’

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt has joined Fox News Channel as a contributor, providing analysis across all platforms. 

In addition to his contributor role, Hewitt is the host of "The Hugh Hewitt Show" on the Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel. A lawyer, law professor and journalist, Hewitt was formerly a contributing columnist for The Washington Post and is now a columnist for the Washington Examiner. Hewitt has authored 14 books on politics and faith, including two New York Times bestsellers. 

Before his decades-long career in the media, he served in President Ronald Reagan’s administration for six years in several positions, including deputy director and general counsel of the Office of Personnel Management, general counsel for the National Endowment for the Humanities, assistant counsel in the White House, and special assistant to two Attorneys General of the United States.  

MORNING GLORY: TRUMP HAS DRAWN A ‘RED LINE’ FOR IRAN

Hugh Hewitt

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt joined Fox News Channel as a contributor. (Fox News Channel)

Hewitt began his career as an editorial assistant for Richard Nixon in his retirement in San Clemente, CA, and New York.

He received three Emmys during his time as co-host of the weeknight television news and public affairs show Life & Times on PBS Los Angeles affiliate KCET-TV. Hewitt has also written for several publications, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times.

Hewitt made his debut as a Fox News contributor on last Friday's All-Star Panel on "Special Report." 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.