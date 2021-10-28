Joe Concha blasts 'partisan, reckless' Chris Cuomo for attacking concerned Virginia parent

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, and blasted CNN's Chris Cuomo for attacking a Virginia parent who was concerned about a book her son was assigned to read in his high school class.

JOE CONCHA: Chris Cuomo is still somehow on the air, even though he actually also consulted his former brother-governor on how to beat sexual harassment allegations, yeah. … He's also labeled an anchor, he's not. He's a partisan, reckless opinion host.

It's not surprising to see this anchor sees everything through a racial prism, because that's exactly what critical race theory teaches, and that's the exact opposite of what Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach. He said that we should judge people by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin. But that's kind of the M.O. over at CNN to do everything through a racial prism. And it's no wonder that Chris Cuomo has now lost 80% of his audience, 8 in 10 people gone, since just the beginning of the year. Because that's what happens when you're elitist, out of touch and fake your own quarantine at the height of COVID.

