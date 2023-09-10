Communist revolutionaries burn American flags outside Jason Aldean concert, claiming 'America was never great'

A group of communist revolutionaries burned multiple American flags outside a Jason Aldean concert in Chicago on Saturday night, according to videos of the incident.

The protesters were raising awareness of RevCom (Revolutionary Communist Party), which believes in creating a Marxist revolution in America, calling the USA "the belly of the beast." The RevCom activists burned American flags before police "declared an unlawful assembly and said their activism ‘alarmed and disturbed others,'" according to News2Share, who captured the videos.

"The Revolutionary Communist Party… has taken on the responsibility to lead a revolution in the U.S., the belly of the imperialist beast, as its principal share of the world revolution and the ultimate aim of communism," RevCom's website said.

The group's manifesto praises Mao for what it believes his use of the "scientific method" and some aspects of his Cultural Revolution.

"We did it in a small town! We did it in a small town!" the RevComs said after some in the group burned American flags.

The protesters referred to Aldean's song blasted by critics, "Try That In A Small Town."

Aldean's song was released in May, which drew swift backlash after the music video debuted July 14.

Detractors slammed the song's music lyrics and video, in part for messaging believed to be critical of Black Lives Matter rioting. Aldean's song skyrocketed to success after the backlash, landing iTunes' No. 1 song.

A few days after the video's release, Aldean addressed the response to "Try That In A Small Town."

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," he told his social media followers.

Fox News Digital reached out to RevCom for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

