Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Teachers
Published

'F*cking angry' Marxist teacher calls for urgent war against capitalism: 'Revolutions involve violence'

'Liberal as f*ck' Maryland teacher Rebecca Rothstein posted about providing 'Marxist literature' to kids

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Gutfeld: Canadian trans teacher placed on leave Video

Gutfeld: Canadian trans teacher placed on leave

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld goes over this week's leftovers and 'Gutfeld!' panelists react to a Canadian trans teacher with giant prosthetic breasts reportedly put on leave after parents slam school board.

A Maryland teacher, who described herself as "proud as f*ck to be liberal" and bragged about "indoctrinating" her students, called for an urgent fight against capitalism while adding, "Revolutions involve violence."

The teacher, Rebeca F. Rothstein, works at North Bethesda Middle School in the Montgomery County School District and believes educators should use their classrooms to turn kids into anti-racist activists. She was an avid TikTok poster until Fox News Digital reached out about her comment on violent revolutions; her account was no longer active as of Monday. 

"As a teacher I wish we could do more with our students like teach anti-racism and how to be kind people. Does anyone else feel like… we can skip the math, skip the science, like we'll do that next year. Maybe this year we focus on teaching our youth how to be anti-racist," she said on TikTok.

Rebecca Rothstein says she was tired after a day of 'indoctrinating' students.

Rebecca Rothstein says she was tired after a day of 'indoctrinating' students. (Fox News Digital | TikTok/Screenshot)

MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER CLAIMS IT'S 'WHITE SUPREMACY' TO OPPOSE THIEVERY: 'BURN THIS MOTHERF----- TO THE GROUND'

Rothstein also posted about providing "Marxist literature" to kids and said, "F*ck capitalism." She shared in one instance that she was "tired after a long day of indoctrinating students."

"I had to un-brainwash myself from capitalism in order to fall in love with socialism and communism," she said. "If everyone had the same amount of money, then money wouldn't be worth anything."

"Capitalism must go," she said. In that same video she said, "revolutions involve violence." The background music said, "Ain't nothing wrong with that."

The district ignored multiple requests for comment about her quote on violent revolutions and whether they support the rhetoric. 

Marxist teacher Rebecca Rothstein says 'F*ck capitalism' on her public TikTok account.

Marxist teacher Rebecca Rothstein says 'F*ck capitalism' on her public TikTok account. (Fox News Digital | TikTok/screenshot)

FLORIDA TEACHER ON LEAVE AFTER ACCUSATION HE HAD WHITE STUDENTS BOW TO BLACK STUDENTS IN HIS CLASSROOM

It wasn't the first time Rothstein appeared to suggest an endorsement of violent behavior.

Regarding the pro-Black Lives Matter riots, Rothstein said, "There are so many a******* in my comments saying, ‘What about all the burning of the buildings, and the looting and the rioting?' Why do you care more about buildings than human lives? It’s like you're stomping around, being like, ‘All buildings matter.’ No, no, they don't. And the fact that you don't understand where the rage is coming from, why there is so much rage of burning buildings, that's the exact problem."

"I am f*cking angry, and it's weird as f*ck that you're not. When I'm talking about the patriarchy or racism or police brutality, why the f*ck would you not be angry?" she asked.

Police confront rioters as Black Lives Matter supporters demonstrate in Portland, Oregon on July  4,  2020. 

Police confront rioters as Black Lives Matter supporters demonstrate in Portland, Oregon on July  4,  2020.  (John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ILLINOIS COUNTY INJECTS 'RACIAL EQUITY' INTO CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM WITH ORG STEEPED IN CRT: 'UNPRECEDENTED'

She went on to say that "boys should get vasectomies at birth, or when it is safe to do so… Why is preventing pregnancy just on the woman?"

The teacher has posted that being "silent on Palestine" is "rooted in White supremacy."

She has also said that "all White people experience White privilege" and that they cannot be oppressed.

Critical race theory holds that America and its institutions are systemically racist. It classes people as either oppressed or an oppressor and claims that people are born into privilege categories on the basis of their race.  

Critical race theory holds that America and its institutions are systemically racist. It classes people as either oppressed or an oppressor and claims that people are born into privilege categories on the basis of their race.   (iStock / Amazon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Racism is a White person's problem. It is White people who are racist. It is not the job of people of color to teach us how we are being racist. We have to be responsible for our own selves and do better," she said. 

"I'm proud of my ability to recognize White privilege," she said. "White privilege is not about work ethic. White privilege is about the color of your skin."

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News Digital.