Comedian Marc Maron says he's 'always had a problem' with Bill Maher, calling him 'desperate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stand-up comedian Marc Maron said on Sunday that he "always had a problem" with "Real Time" host Bill Maher’s tone and believed he has a "desperate chasing of relevance" issue.

The "WTF" podcaster sat with "Pod Save America" co-host Jon Lovett, where he was asked about his opinion on the HBO host among other comics.

"I can't do it," Maron responded. "I always had a problem with his tone."

Maron said that he had previously appeared on Maher’s "Real Time" show as well as his "Politically Incorrect" show for ABC a few times in the past. Despite his experience with Maher, Maron claimed that he couldn’t escape how "desperate" he believes Maher has become.

BILL MAHER PRAISES NEWSOM FOR 'TROLLING' TRUMP ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘VERY FUNNY’

"I feel with Bill that there is this, and it happens with some of the other boomers, there's this desperate chasing of relevance that, you know, changes someone's mind in terms of how they approach what they do and also kind of makes the whole undertaking feel desperate," Maron said.

He continued, "Outside of his ideas about primarily, I think wokeness, I don't know, it's just not for me. I know his joke writers. He's got good joke writers who know how to write for his tone, and I've known a couple of those guys. They were comics, and they're good guys, but I can't see past, you know, the desperation in what he's willing to do to stay in the conversation."

Fox News Digital reached out to Maher’s publicist for comment.

While long aligned with liberal policies, Maher has in recent years drawn greater attention for his sharp critiques of Democrats and so-called ‘woke’ politics.

In his most recent show on Friday, Maher called out the Democratic Party for allowing President Donald Trump to pick off their voters in the 2024 election.

LIBERAL COMIC WHO HELPED POPULARIZE PODCASTING EXPLAINS WHY HE TURNED DOWN HILLARY CLINTON INTERVIEW

"While Democrats offer up high-minded intangibles like equity and saving the soul of America, Trump says, ‘Hey waitress, how would you like to pay no tax on those tips?’ Remember that? And everybody was like, ‘Why didn’t we think of that?'" Maher said.

Maron, also a liberal, told Newsweek last week that while he believed everything, including progressives, was "fair game," he did not consider himself "anti-woke" like Maher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The problem with the left is all the infighting and everybody's arguing about what should be platforms, what's more important? And I dealt with that years ago at Air America and stuff. I wasn't going to ‘Bill Maher’ it and accuse them. I do in a lighthearted way, but I am not an anti-woke person. But I do think there is some fun poking to be had at people that are overly committed to very small things and that's what justifies their political existence. So I thought that was right for comedy," Maron said.