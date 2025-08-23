Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Bill Maher

Bill Maher praises Newsom for 'trolling' Trump on social media: ‘Very funny’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is playing a ‘new game,’ Maher teased on his late-night show

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
close
Bill Maher praises Gavin Newsom's trolling of Trump Video

Bill Maher praises Gavin Newsom's trolling of Trump

Bill Maher praises Gavin Newsom's social media trolling of President Trump on "Real Time."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Bill Maher applauded California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday for "trolling" President Donald Trump on social media. 

"I’ve never seen a Democrat do this," Maher told his "Real Time" panel. "I think it’s very funny."

Since mid-August, Newsom’s press office account on X has gone viral for tweeting in a Trump-like style. It has called Newsom "AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR," typed in all-caps and issued mocking nicknames for Fox News personalities.

"DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!!" Newsom’s office wrote on Aug. 12. "STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES."

NEWSOM'S OFFICE CONTINUES TO MOCK TRUMP USING HIS SOCIAL MEDIA WRITING STYLE: 'TINY HANDS'

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump composite photo

  (Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Newsom is "imitating Trump’s exact style," Maher mused. 

After his audience cheered for his "very funny" comment, the late-night host went on to share his takeaway from the Democratic governor’s mocking posts.

"I feel like Gavin has grasped the essential thing about American culture in this day in age," Maher began.

"Don’t try to outsmart people," he advised. "You have to outstupid them."

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS ACCUSE NEWSOM OF 'SINISTER REDISTRICTING SCHEME' AFTER TRUMP MOCKERY

Gavin Newsom is 'dishonest' and a 'hypocrite': Ted Cruz Video

While the late-night host and other outlets have praised Democrats’ possible 2028 presidential candidate for "aping" Trump, one of Maher’s guests wasn’t fond of Newsom’s antics.

"I’m not sure it’s smart," Frank Bruni said. "Since Trump came down that escalator in 2015, Democrats have been mocking him and belittling him as a strategy."

NEWSOM ESCALATES TRUMP IMMIGRATION FEUD WITH FOUL-MOUTHED INSULT

"We’re now in the second Trump presidency," the New York Times writer added. "I don’t think this is the way to go."

Trump in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Lititz, Pa., on Sunday, Nov. 3.  (AP/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Between the 2020 and 2024 elections, Democrats have lost 2.1 million registered voters across all 30 states that track voter registration by party, The New York Times reported. Conversely, Republicans have gained 2.4 million registered voters.

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

Close modal

Continue