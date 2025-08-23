Bill Maher praises Newsom for 'trolling' Trump on social media: ‘Very funny’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Bill Maher applauded California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday for "trolling" President Donald Trump on social media.

"I’ve never seen a Democrat do this," Maher told his "Real Time" panel. "I think it’s very funny."

Since mid-August, Newsom’s press office account on X has gone viral for tweeting in a Trump-like style. It has called Newsom "AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR," typed in all-caps and issued mocking nicknames for Fox News personalities.

"DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!!" Newsom’s office wrote on Aug. 12. "STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES."

Newsom is "imitating Trump’s exact style," Maher mused.

After his audience cheered for his "very funny" comment, the late-night host went on to share his takeaway from the Democratic governor’s mocking posts.

"I feel like Gavin has grasped the essential thing about American culture in this day in age," Maher began.

"Don’t try to outsmart people," he advised. "You have to outstupid them."

While the late-night host and other outlets have praised Democrats’ possible 2028 presidential candidate for "aping" Trump, one of Maher’s guests wasn’t fond of Newsom’s antics.

"I’m not sure it’s smart," Frank Bruni said. "Since Trump came down that escalator in 2015, Democrats have been mocking him and belittling him as a strategy."

"We’re now in the second Trump presidency," the New York Times writer added. "I don’t think this is the way to go."

Between the 2020 and 2024 elections, Democrats have lost 2.1 million registered voters across all 30 states that track voter registration by party, The New York Times reported. Conversely, Republicans have gained 2.4 million registered voters.