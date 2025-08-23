Bill Maher hammers Dems on how Trump is taking their voters, says he feels people's 'pain in the a--'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HBO host Bill Maher urged the Democratic Party on Friday to see how President Donald Trump has become a "master" at picking off their voters.

During the latest episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," the comedian admitted that while Trump doesn’t run on protecting democracy or other high-minded American ideals, he knows how to sell obvious things to the common man, which is why he continues to take chunks of voters away from his opposition.

"He is the master at winning votes from small groups who are passionate about one issue, picking up a couple percent here, a couple there until it’s ‘YMCA!'" he said, quoting the president’s favorite campaign song.

NEWSOM'S OFFICE CONTINUES TO MOCK TRUMP USING HIS SOCIAL MEDIA WRITING STYLE: 'TINY HANDS'

Maher provided an example showcasing Trump’s skill. "While Democrats offer up high-minded intangibles like equity and saving the soul of America, Trump says, ‘Hey waitress, how would you like to pay no tax on those tips?’ Remember that? And everybody was like, ‘Why didn’t we think of that?'"

He offered that as a reason Trump won Nevada in 2024 – the first time a GOP candidate has done so in 20 years – because of all the service industry jobs there that run on tips.

FOX NEWS' GREG GUTFELD DELIVERS MASSIVE RATINGS BOOST TO FALLON'S ‘TONIGHT SHOW’ WITH CROSS-NETWORK APPEARANCE

Maher then listed the other groups Trump was able to snag votes from that led to his victory.

"He did it with the tips. He got the TikTok vote. He got the people for whom toilets are very important vote. He got the ‘enough of taking our shoes off at the airport’ vote, the crypto bro vote, the tech bro vote, the bro bro vote," he said, adding, "He got rappers and kale eaters."

He also mentioned how Trump was able to secure the former independent candidate and current Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s supporters in 2024, saying, "Oh, that’s another – I don’t know – four percent he picked off. And they’re ride or die."

"Trump runs for office like that kid in eighth grade who ran for school president on a pledge of more snow days," Maher joked.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

He continued, saying that "elections are won on the margins, by a coalition of little things that hit people personally. Trump gets this, he feels your pain in the a--. Kamala ran on democracy, which is the most important issue. But without the political skill to sell it, it added up to nothing."

"Meanwhile, Trump was running on, ‘I’ll make the poop go down.’ He never shut up about bad shower pressure, s----- light bulbs, and low-flow toilets. Not exactly ‘ask not what your country can do for you,’ but for some little niche group, it was all that mattered," he said.

Regarding Trump’s efforts to potentially reclassify marijuana, Maher joked, "Finally, he got around to me."