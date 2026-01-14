Expand / Collapse search
Colorado public school enrollment drops by 10,000 while homeschooling increases statewide

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
More Colorado parents are opting for homeschooling, pulling their children from public schools, state data shows.

The Colorado Department of Education on Tuesday released state data based on fall’s student count. The state reported a 1.2% drop in enrollment compared to last fall, with a total of 870,793 pre-K-12th grade students enrolled.

Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova attributed the enrollment drop to several factors, including a decline in the school-aged population.

classroom for young students

The Colorado Department of Education on Tuesday released state data based on fall’s student count. The state reported a 1.2% drop in enrollment compared to last fall, with a total of 870,793 pre-K-12th grade students enrolled. (Getty Images)

DETROIT PUBLIC SCHOOLS PAY STUDENTS UP TO $1K CASH FOR SHOWING UP TO CLASS

"Colorado continues to experience enrollment trends shaped by a declining school-aged population, increasing racial and ethnic diversity, and shifts toward part-time and online learning. These changes require thoughtful adaptation, and our schools are working diligently to continue serving students effectively across the state," Córdova announced in the press release.

While enrollment decreased in public schools, students being homeschooled and enrolling in online educational programs rose.

The state reported that full-time home-school students increased by 5.5% from last year. Children registered in online educational programs and online schools increased by 2.9% since last year.

CHARTER SCHOOL CEO SAYS 'SYSTEM FAILING' AS NEARLY HALF OF NEW YORK 3-8 GRADERS NOT PROFICIENT IN ENGLISH

Chicago students

Colorado  reported that full-time home-school students increased by 5.5% from last year. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Colorado’s drop of 10,000 students this year is the steepest drop in enrollment since the coronavirus pandemic when enrollment dropped by 30,000 students.

Colorado Department of Education sent Fox News Digital the following statement.

"Colorado has long been a state that supports school choice. We have vibrant traditional, public schools, innovation schools, and charter schools. New and innovative models reflect the changing landscape of schools. We are certainly monitoring the number of families who select homeschool and online schools  for their students," a spokesperson said.

A Florida parent is crying foul over a teacher's alleged actions in the classroom.

A teacher gives a lecture as students look on. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

THIS CONGRESSMAN THINKS HOMESCHOOL STUDENTS ARE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST BY COLLEGES, AND HE'S FIGHTING BACK

The drop in enrollment reflects national declines in public school student enrollment. Colorado's public school enrollment challenges reflect a broader shift in American education, where families are increasingly exploring alternatives such as homeschooling, microschools and school-choice programs. Homeschooling in particular grew after the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating more parents are looking beyond public schools.

