Detroit Public Schools pay students up to $1K cash for showing up to class

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Public Schools Community District is offering up to $1,000 in cash payments for students with perfect attendance — marking the second year of the incentive program.

"Detroit Public Schools Community District is excited to announce the return of its highly successful Perfect Attendance Pays initiative for the 2026 Winter Term," the district announced via a press release published on December 4th.

"Starting January 5, 2026, all DPSCD high school students will have the opportunity to earn $100 gift cards for every full week of perfect attendance, up to $1,000 in total rewards by the end of the program."

Detroit Public Schools have been hit hard by the chronic absentee epidemic, with 60.9% for the 2024-2025 school year .

CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS POLICY ALLOWS UNLIMITED ABSENCES FOR ILLEGAL ALIEN CHILDREN AMID ICE OPERATIONS

The district said that the "Perfect Attendance Pays" program is intended to encourage consistent attendance during the winter months. The program runs from Jan. 5th to March 20th. The district said that attendance typically declines during the winter months.

"Research consistently shows that regular attendance is one of the strongest predictors of academic success. DPSCD students who miss 18 or fewer days per year are 3 to 5 times more likely to perform at or above grade level and be college-ready. The Perfect Attendance Pays initiative aims to keep students engaged during the winter months, a period when attendance often dips and learning momentum is crucial," the district said.

NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASES MEMO ON 'SUPPORTING STUDENT ABSENCES' DUE TO ICE RAIDS

According to the director of the Detroit Partnership for Education Equity and Research, who studied chronic absenteeism in Michigan statewide, more than 50% of Detroit students regularly miss class .

Sarah Lenhoff, who has conducted extensive research on attendance at Wayne State University’s Detroit Partnership for Education Equity and Research, defined chronic absenteeism as missing 10% or more school days. For instance, a student that missed 18 days or more in a 180-day school year would be considered chronically absent.

MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS ABSENT AT LEAST 10 DAYS IN PAST SCHOOL YEAR: REPORT

The school district created a flyer detailing more about "Perfect Attendance Pays." "Eligibility" will be determined "weekly over 5 days" and $100 gift cards will be paid out weekly.

"Strong attendance matters: Students are three to five times more likely to be at and above grade level if they miss 18 or fewer days of school per year. Families, your support is essential. Help your student take advantage of District resources and remove barriers to consistent attendance," the district posted on their Facebook account promoting the program.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic , school districts across the U.S. have struggled to get kids back into classrooms, with some taking measures to reel them back in.