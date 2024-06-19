Colbert skewers Schumer Father's Day grilling gaffe: Could die 'if you eat one of his burgers'

Liberal late night show host Stephen Colbert grilled Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday night for his now-deleted Father’s Day post on social media.

"Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbeque with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!" Schumer posted on X on Sunday. "Father’s Day Heaven!"

The photo was mocked by both conservatives and liberals, accusing him of placing cheese on one of the raw burger patties prematurely and not knowing how to properly and safely grill burgers.

"A hot June day is a great time for a cookout. Just ask Senate majority leader, and raisin in the trail mix insulted that you keep avoiding it, Chuck Schumer," Colbert said. "Schumer garnered some controversy this weekend when he was accused of staging a fake Father's Day photo of himself grilling."

The host showed the now-deleted post with his audience, "At first glance, it just looks just like any nice grandpa, wearing the shirt he napped in, offering you a delicious bun-less burger. But look closer, and you'll see, he put cheese on an uncooked patty!"

"It's a little rare for my taste," Colbert joked. "'We've got all the fixin's: we got ketchup, mustard, e. coli, salmonella.'"

"Now, Schumer captioned the photo with 'Father's Day Heaven!' Which is where you're gonna be if you eat one of his burgers."

Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer's office for comment about the original photo but did not receive a response.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!" Schumer said in another Father's Day post that remains on social media.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.