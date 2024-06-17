Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Schumer deletes 'cringe' Father's Day photo after conservatives rip his grilling skills: 'E coli with cheese'

'Father's Day Heaven!' Sen Chuck Schumer said in the now-deleted post

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was blasted on social media over the weekend for a Father’s Day post, which the New York Democrat eventually deleted, showing off his backyard grill.

"Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbeque with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!" Schumer posted on X on Sunday. "Father’s Day Heaven!"

The post was immediately criticized by conservatives accusing him of placing cheese on one of the burger patties prematurely and not knowing how to properly grill the burger.

"Chuck is making an E. coli with cheese," Cavalry founding partner Michael Duncan posted on X. 

SCHUMER URGES TRUMP ALLIES TO LET LEGAL PROCESS 'MOVE FORWARD' AFTER GUILTY VERDICT

Sen. Chuck Schumer deleted his X post.

Sen. Chuck Schumer deleted his X post. (X/Sen. Chuck Schumer)

"You put cheese on a raw patty," Popular conservative account "Nuance Bro" posted on X. "Y’all are so bad at pretending to be normal human beings."

"I get that you’re playing to the masses but literally no one puts cheese on a raw beef patty," Donald Trump Jr. posted on X. "If you need help learning how to do basic grilling stuff let me know. Nice try relating though. Fuc$&?g communists!!!"

NIKKI HALEY ANNOUNCES HER FATHER'S DEATH ON FATHER'S DAY

Chuck Schumer speaks to press on debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a news conference. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Schumer eventually deleted the post which had been "ratioed" by conservative accounts.

"Chuck Schumer just deleted this post where he got insanely ratioed for not knowing how to make a cheeseburger," LibsofTikTok posted on X. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., conducts a news conference after the senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Democrats try to be relatable without being super cringe challenge: IMPOSSIBLE."

Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer's office for comment but did not receive a response.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!" Schumer said in another Father's Day post that remains on social media. 

