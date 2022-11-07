CNN's Van Jones: Senate races are between 'out-of-touch elite' Dems versus 'out-of-their-mind populist' GOP

CNN commentator Van Jones offered a blunt characterization of the candidates competing in the most highly-contested Senate races, though still giving a favorable edge to Democrats.

During a panel discussion on Tuesday, fellow CNN contributor Scott Jennings railed against the notion that only Republicans have had a "candidate quality" problem, something Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell previously suggested when polls indicated tough races before GOP hopefuls began closing the gap ahead of Election Day.

"Nobody has stopped to ask themselves, were the Democratic candidates in these races the best candidates? Some of these Democratic incumbents, extremely weak" Jennings said before listing Sens. Patty Murray in Washington, Catherine Cortez-Masto in Nevada, Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire and John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. "And nobody wants to talk about it."

"Because some of our candidates may not be the most exciting people in the world, but they aren't crazy people," Jones responded. "I think what the challenge you have right now, I'm just gonna be honest, is that Democrats' big problem is we have what appear to be some out-of-touch elites, that's what the knock is on us. But on the other side is, like, out of their mind populists who are literally scaring people not believing in the election, not believing in the Constitution, and that is the difference."

"I think that McConnell, who is certainly no squish, says that you've got ‘candidate quality’ problems, you do. You really do," Jones told Jennings.

GOP commentator David Urban chimed in, telling Jones, "When we're talking about crazy, let's make sure you put an asterisk next to John Fetterman." The liberal pundit pushed back.

"John Fetterman is a beloved, respected Democrat," Jones said. "He's done well- and the only reason you guys have a shot at it is because he has a health issue."

"No, no, it's because of his policies," Urban said before listing Fetterman's progressive stances.

CNN commentator Alyssa Farrah Griffin also piled on Jones, saying Democrats also have a "recruitment problem," pointing to Wisconsin candidate Mandela Barnes appearing to fall short against a weaker incumbent like Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Jones continued expressing optimism that Barnes can still pull off a surprise victory. He also suggested North Carolina Democrat Cheri Beasley could be the "sleeper" candidate in her Senate race against GOP rival Ted Budd.

"Look, I will stand with our candidates from here to eternity. You can't stand with some of the people in your party, and you know it," Jones told Jennings.