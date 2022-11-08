Jen Psaki sets low expectations for Democrats heading into election night after months of grim predictions

MSNBC analyst and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki expressed little confidence in the Democrats in the final hours of Tuesday's midterm elections.

After months of tamping down expectations about the party's midterm chances, Psaki took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to remind her followers that Tuesday's outcome has no bearing on the upcoming presidential race.

"No races has been called yet and they won’t be for a while, but just some facts for your back pocket. Bill Clinton lost 54 House seats in 1994, Barack Obama lost 63 in 2010 and both went on to win re-election," Psaki wrote on Twitter.

The tweet came hours before polls are set to close nationwide after months of aggressive campaigning in critical congressional and local races across the country.

Since her White House departure, Psaki has repeatedly cautioned Democrats about their prospects in the midterms, warning them about what she called a "really risky" midterm messaging and campaign strategies.

"You really don't know how it's going to turn out. And that's scary," Psaki told host Alex Wagner on Sept. 13.

At the time, Psaki pointed to crime as a "huge vulnerability" for Democrats, referencing the "millions" in GOP spending towards the Pennsylvania Senate race using the issue of crime to target Democratic candidate John Fetterman.

Later that month, Psaki said on "Meet The Press" that Democrats "will lose" if the midterm elections end up being a referendum on Biden.

"Look, I think that Democrats, if the election is about who is the most extreme, as we saw, you know, Kevin McCarthy touch on there with Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ll say her name, sitting over his left side, then they're going to win. If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know that," she said.

The grim rhetoric indicated a significant shift for the former Biden aide, who was largely considered the left's biggest cheerleader during her time at the podium.

