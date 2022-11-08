Ana Navarro calls Charlie Crist a 'recycled has-been,' says DeSantis will look like vanquishing 'conqueror'

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro described Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist as a "recycled has-been" on Tuesday and said Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was going to come out of the race looking like a "conqueror."

Navarro said she would be keeping on an eye on the Florida races and suggested it would be "determinant" of what was going to happen in 2024.

"I think tonight Ron DeSantis is going to come out of there with no help from Donald Trump, as a vanquishing, you know, conquerer and with much bigger numbers, frankly because the Democrats ran a recycled has-been who had been a Republican, an independent and is now a Democrat," Navarro said.

CNN host Erin Burnett responded, "Wow, how do you really feel about Charlie Crist?"

CNN's Bakari Sellars encouraged Floridians to "stay in line" and vote.

Navarro also said she believed Democrats would perform better than expected.

Earlier in the discussion, Sellars said he was also confident Democrats were going to exceed expectations.

"I’m excited about tonight. A lot of my Democratic friends, and Ana knows this better than most, but a lot of Democrats are just proverbial bed wetters, like we just get anxious for no reason, we just get worried for no reason, but I do think tonight is going to be a better night. And I'm going to stake that ground out here. I think tonight is going to be a better night for Democrats than many of the prognosticators say, and so I’m excited, and I think you’ll keep the Senate, you'll lose the House and win some governors mansions," Sellars said.

Navarro, who also hosts ABC's "The View," previously clashed with Crist on a September episode of the show. Navarro grilled Crist on his past as a Republican and his changed viewpoints.

"What would you say to skeptics like me who think you’ve changed parties because you’re a political mercenary, and it was out of convenience?" she asked.

Crist said that the Republican Party had changed.

"I couldn’t stomach it anymore," he said, accusing DeSantis of being "anti-minority."

Navarro also pressed Crist on his decision to make Karla Hernandez-Mats, a teachers union boss who once tweeted, "a political figure dies at 90. Most in Miami rejoice, many in Cuba mourn #FidelCastro," as his running mate.

"You’ve been running in Florida since dinosaurs were roaming the Earth. You know what the Castro issue – you know what that means in South Florida. You were friends with people, with Cuban American colleagues in the state senate and congress," Navarro said. "Charlie, what were you thinking?! What were you thinking?!"