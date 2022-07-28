CNN's Van Jones praises Biden's 'successful' presidency 'if you just erase the past six months of nutty stuff'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN commentator Van Jones praised President Biden's tenure in office, though with a notable exception.

The media is already hyping the surprise deal on a climate and tax bill that was struck between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., who has long been accused by the progressive base of stalling the Biden agenda.

While there is newfound optimism among Democrats in D.C., it is still unknown whether the bill will make it to the president's desk as it will need the backing of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has so far remained mum about her support for the massive spending bill.

Regardless, Jones celebrated the recent developments on Capitol Hill.

POLITICO DECLARES BIDEN ‘BACK IN THE GAME’ AS US ENTERS A RECESSION

"That big sound you hear in the background is a sigh of relief for the Democratic Party, that we actually could be able to deliver on some of this stuff," Jones said to CNN anchor Jim Sciutto on Thursday.

He continued, "Listen, if you just erase the past six months of nutty stuff, it looks like you’ve got a president that can get an infrastructure bill done, get COVID stuff done, get something done for the American people on climate, get something done on CHIPS- that’s a successful presidency, you just have the past six months of nonsense that takes away from it."

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE TALKING POINTS REDEFINING RECESSION QUICKLY EMBRACED BY MEDIA OUTLETS

It is unclear what "nutty stuff" Jones specifically alluded to that allegedly occurred over the past six months.

Jones might have meant the ongoing inflation, soaring gas prices, the baby formula shortage, the surge in monkeypox cases, the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the rise and fall of the now-defunct "Disinformation Governance Board," the series of mass shootings across the country, the war between Russia and Ukraine, or how the U.S. has had two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, which means the economy is in a recession.

However, even looking beyond the six months of "nutty stuff" that happened under Biden's watch, there was still the supply chain crisis, the immigration crisis at the southern border, the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the lingering COVID pandemic as well as the ongoing federal investigation into his son, Hunter Biden.

WAPO, NY TIMES, CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS AND MORE FRAME SECOND QUARTER GDP NUMBERS AS FUELING ‘RECESSION FEARS’

And throughout his presidency, Biden's polling has plummeted with his approval averaging at just 38% according to RealClearPolitics with multiple polls showing the majority of Democratic voters don't want him to run for reelection.

Jones wasn't just the only one to give the Biden presidency a positive spin.

Politico raised eyebrows on Thursday declaring that Biden is "back in the game" following hopeful signs that Democratic lawmakers can pass his agenda in Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After enduring a brutal year dominated by economic angst, legislative setbacks and sinking approval ratings, the president is suddenly on the verge of a turnaround that, the White House believes, could salvage his summer — and alter the trajectory of his presidency," Politico wrote.