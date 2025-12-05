CNN's Jake Tapper issues correction after calling DC pipe bomb suspect a 'White man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN anchor Jake Tapper issued a correction Friday after referring to the D.C. pipe bomb suspect as a "White man."

Tapper raised eyebrows Thursday for referring to Brian Cole Jr., the man suspected of leaving pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on the eve of Jan. 6, as a "30-year-old White man."

"Yesterday, minutes before we showed you the suspect's photo, I should note that I mistakenly said that the suspect was White," Tapper told viewers. "Obviously, as the photo revealed, he's Black. Apologies for that mistake."

CNN did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The DOJ announced Cole was charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and attempted malicious destruction by means of fire and explosive materials. More charges are pending, according to authorities.

The charges brought against Cole appear to end the years-long manhunt for the suspect.

According to authorities, the arrest was spurred by evidence that had already been collected by the FBI under previous leadership.

Neither of the pipe bombs placed outside the RNC and DNC headquarters detonated, but authorities say both were viable and dangerous.

Cole appeared in court Friday but did not enter a plea.

Fox News reported Friday that the suspect spoke with law enforcement for hours and expressed doubts about the 2020 election outcome, according to a source close to the investigation.

