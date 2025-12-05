Expand / Collapse search
CNN's Jake Tapper issues correction after calling DC pipe bomb suspect a 'White man'

Brian Cole Jr was arrested nearly five years after bombs were planted outside RNC, DNC headquarters

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
CNN's Jake Tapper apologizes for calling DC pipe bomb suspect a 'White man' Video

CNN's Jake Tapper apologizes for calling DC pipe bomb suspect a 'White man'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper issued a correction after calling DC pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. a "White man" following his arrest.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper issued a correction Friday after referring to the D.C. pipe bomb suspect as a "White man."

Tapper raised eyebrows Thursday for referring to Brian Cole Jr., the man suspected of leaving pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on the eve of Jan. 6, as a "30-year-old White man."

"Yesterday, minutes before we showed you the suspect's photo, I should note that I mistakenly said that the suspect was White," Tapper told viewers. "Obviously, as the photo revealed, he's Black. Apologies for that mistake."

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER CALLS DC PIPE BOMB SUSPECT ‘WHITE MAN’ SHORTLY BEFORE AIRING PHOTO OF ALLEGED BLACK CULPRIT

Jake Tapper wrongly calls pipe bomb suspect a 'White man' on CNN before airing photo of him Video

CNN did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

The DOJ announced Cole was charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and attempted malicious destruction by means of fire and explosive materials. More charges are pending, according to authorities.

The charges brought against Cole appear to end the years-long manhunt for the suspect.

WHO IS BRIAN COLE JR, THE DC PIPE BOMB SUSPECT?

Mugshot of a suspect arrested by the FBI in the D.C. pipe bombing investigation

Mugshot of D.C. pipe bombing suspect Brian J. Cole. (Department of Justice)

According to authorities, the arrest was spurred by evidence that had already been collected by the FBI under previous leadership.

Neither of the pipe bombs placed outside the RNC and DNC headquarters detonated, but authorities say both were viable and dangerous.

Cole appeared in court Friday but did not enter a plea. 

EVIDENCE AGAINST J6 PIPE BOMB SUSPECT WAS JUST ‘SITTING THERE’ FOR YEARS, DOJ SAYS

CNN's Jake Tapper reports on pipe bomb arrest

CNN's Jake Tapper botched the description of DC pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr., referring to him as a "30-year-old White man." (Screenshot/CNN)

Fox News reported Friday that the suspect spoke with law enforcement for hours and expressed doubts about the 2020 election outcome, according to a source close to the investigation.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan, Jake Gibson, David Spunt and Bill Mears contributed to this report.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

