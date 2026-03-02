Expand / Collapse search
Illinois reparations commission releases lengthy report of state's 'harms' against Black citizens

State commission releases comprehensive report examining slavery's impact on Black residents as foundation for legislative recommendations

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
San Francisco residents band together to shut down city's 'race-based' Reparations Fund with lawsuit Video

San Francisco residents band together to shut down city's 'race-based' Reparations Fund with lawsuit

Richie Greenberg, one of the plaintiffs suing the City of San Francisco over its Reparations Fund, claimed that the measure is divisive as it solely favors Black residents.

An Illinois state commission that is looking to implement reparations for Black residents released a report laying out what it called the state's history of harms against them on Friday.

"Confronting the truth of our state’s history is a necessary first step toward building a more equitable future," said Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) Chair Marvin Slaughter, Jr. 

Slaughter said, "By grounding our work in historical evidence and the lived experiences of those who have experienced harm, we are laying the foundation for informed and meaningful reparative action."

People protesting holding sign

An Illinois commission is recommending legislation to implement reparations for Black residents. (Getty Images)

The ADCRC released what it described as its "first comprehensive, evidence-based" report examining "how slavery and its vestiges produce historical harms and continue to generate inequities for Black Illinoisans."

The report, titled "Taking Account: A History of Racial Harm & Injustice Against Black Illinoisans," was created by the commission to trace "racial injustice from colonial enslavement and early statehood through Reconstruction, Jim Crow, urban renewal, and mass incarceration." 

The 294-page report lays out "nine broad categories of harm" and "presents a thorough assessment of how slavery and its vestiges enabled the racial harms and injustices Black Illinoisans experienced historically and continue to experience today. 

ILLINOIS CITY WAS THE FIRST TO PAY BLACKS RESIDENTS $25K IN REPARATIONS, BUT HOW WILL IT FIND MORE FUNDING?

"Drawing on scholarly analyses, historical archives, government data, and community perspectives, this report describes not only individual harms, but the accumulated impact of harm over generations. Ultimately, it provides an evidence-based accounting of Black life in Illinois that will help to inform the critical debate over how to repair, redress, and ameliorate these lasting harms," the report states.

The commission will develop legislative recommendations to "promote restoration and reparative justice." 

The ADCRC is "a State of Illinois-appointed commission committed to advancing equity and opportunity for African Americans with lineage to the American Slave Trade."

Illinois State Capitol

The Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) released what it described as the "first comprehensive, evidence-based" report examining "how slavery and its vestiges produce historical harms and continue to generate inequities for Black Illinoisans."

ILLINOIS CITY HANDS OUT $25K CASH PAYMENTS TO 44 BLACK RESIDENTS THROUGH REPARATIONS PROGRAM

Illinois could follow several states and local municipalities looking to implement reparations to some degree. Many have proposed compensation to rectify historical harms to Blacks. Some of these programs have faced legal challenges considering that they have race-based implications. For instance, a San Francisco resident is claiming that the city's Reparations Fund is dividing the city

Evanston, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, was the first to pay Black residents in reparations to cover housing expenses. The program issues $25,000 direct cash payments to Black residents and descendants of Black residents who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969.

Evanston's reparations program is also facing a lawsuit.

Cash

Evanston, Illinois, is issuing $25,000 to 44 residents in reparations payments. (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Cincinnati is reportedly going to discuss a reparations plan this week. The Ohio city is expected to discuss the "Cincinnati Real Property Reparations Program," a proposal cosponsored by Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Councilman Scotty Johnson. 

The program would offer assistance to "low-to-moderate income residents" and "any individual or family member of an individual who was prevented from buying a home due to discriminatory practices," the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

