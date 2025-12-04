FBI arrests suspect in DC pipe bomb case after 5-year investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs blocks from the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021, is now in federal custody after a nearly five-year investigation, law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The FBI arrested the suspect, a male living in Virginia, early Thursday morning, the sources said.

Authorities discovered the two pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committees' headquarters around the same time that thousands of protesters a few blocks away began to descend on the Capitol over the 2020 election results.

Video footage released by the FBI showed an unidentified person placing the pipe bombs near the two headquarters more than 16 hours before law enforcement found them.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie, Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers, a mask, glasses and gloves, but the person's identity had long been unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.