Crime

FBI arrests suspect in DC pipe bomb case after 5-year investigation

Law enforcement arrested the suspect Thursday morning in Virginia

By Anders Hagstrom , David Spunt , Ashley Oliver , Jake Gibson Fox News
FBI arrests Jan 6 pipe bomb suspect Video

FBI arrests Jan 6 pipe bomb suspect

Fox News' David Spunt reports the latest on the FBI's arrest of the Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect.

A suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs blocks from the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021, is now in federal custody after a nearly five-year investigation, law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The FBI arrested the suspect, a male living in Virginia, early Thursday morning, the sources said.

Authorities discovered the two pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committees' headquarters around the same time that thousands of protesters a few blocks away began to descend on the Capitol over the 2020 election results.

DC pipe bomb suspect

The suspect is seen outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters moments before placing one of two pipe bombs discovered near party offices in Washington, D.C. (FBI)

Video footage released by the FBI showed an unidentified person placing the pipe bombs near the two headquarters more than 16 hours before law enforcement found them.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie, Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers, a mask, glasses and gloves, but the person's identity had long been unknown.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

