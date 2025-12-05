Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

FBI director suggests 'sheer incompetence' or 'negligence' in Biden admin handling of pipe bomb case

FBI Director Kash Patel says prior administration 'sat on' evidence for four years before breakthrough in Capitol case

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
This was either ‘sheer incompetence’ or ‘intentional negligence’: Kash Patel Video

This was either ‘sheer incompetence’ or ‘intentional negligence’: Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel explains how the search for the suspect in connection to explosive devices planted on January 6, 2021, in D.C. unfolded on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday blasted the Biden administration for its handling of the investigation into who planted pipe bombs at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021.

Patel told "Fox News @ Night Now" host Trace Gallagher that the prior administration "sat on" evidence for four years and failed to make a breakthrough in the case, whereas the FBI under his leadership incorporated cell phone geolocation data to hunt for the suspect.

"We went back and looked at the cellphone tower data dumps. We went back and looked at the providers and what information they provided pursuant to search warrants at the time and asked questions such as why weren’t all the phone numbers scrubbed, why aren’t they connected and why wasn’t there any geolocational data done?" Patel said. "That is either sheer incompetence or complete intentional negligence — and neither of which is acceptable for this FBI."

EVIDENCE AGAINST J6 PIPE BOMB SUSPECT WAS JUST ‘SITTING THERE' FOR YEARS, DOJ SAYS

Split image of FBI Director Kash Patel and pipe-bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr.

FBI Director Kash Patel, left, said the prior administration "sat on" evidence for four years and failed to make a breakthrough in the case. At right is Brian Cole Jr., the man federal agents arrested for allegedly planting two pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committees’ headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Department of Justice)

Patel was speaking just hours after the FBI arrested Brian Cole Jr., of Woodbridge, Va., for allegedly planting the two pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committees' headquarters around the same time that thousands of protesters a few blocks away began to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, over the 2020 election results.

Patel argued the bureau under Biden failed at basic law enforcement functions.

"This guy… planted bombs at the United States Capitol on camera," Patel said. "And the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the prior four years couldn’t find him. Completely unacceptable."

FBI RELEASES NEW SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF SUSPECT WHO PLACED PIPE BOMBS NEAR DNC, RNC OFFICES IN DC

DC pipe bomb suspect

The suspect is seen sitting on a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters moments before placing one of two pipe bombs discovered near party offices in Washington, D.C., authorities said. (FBI)

Patel said investigators went back to "good cop basics" and combed through hundreds of tips and interviews to finally identify the suspect.

He said a key item in the investigation was the suspects' Nike sneakers, of which only a limited amount were ever made in the U.S.

"We, the FBI, have the best cellphone capability tracking systems, and we use that to say who was around the area that matches the description, the height, the weight, the size, and who was wearing this sort of sneakers," Patel said. "But on top of that, I can generally say that, you know, some of our biggest breakthroughs always come from cell phone analysis."

Patel said that it was important for investigators to build evidence that will be usable in a court of law.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mugshot of a suspect arrested by the FBI in the D.C. pipe bombing investigation

Mugshot of D.C. pipe bombing suspect Brian J. Cole. (Department of Justice)

"We can arrest anyone we want. But we worked with our partners at the Department of Justice, the attorney general and the U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, to leverage countless subpoenas and legal processes before we ever decided to hit the House, like we did this morning," Patel said. "And they hit the suspect's place of business."

Cole is charged with use of an explosive device, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday. The FBI arrested Cole in northern Virginia. He will make his first court appearance on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom, David Spunt and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue