CNN’s Stelter blasted for hypocrisy after declaring ‘no one wins in the purity wars’ to defend fellow liberal

CNN’s Brian Stelter was roasted for hypocrisy on Sunday when he declared "no one wins in the purity wars" to defend a liberal journalist, given the hyper-partisan media critic has spent years attacking conservative voices.

Stelter made the comments when discussing Alexi McCammond, who was forced out as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue last week after decade-old offensive tweets. Although she apologized for them in 2019, they resurfaced and sparked an internal uproar at the far-left Condé Nast magazine.

TEEN VOGUE EDITOR BECOMES LATEST CANCEL CULTURE VICTIM AFTER STAFFERS' REVOLT OVER DECADE-OLD TWEETS

Stelter and his team of liberal CNN media reporters have a long history of calling for conservatives voices to be silenced or deplatformed, so his thoughts on McCammond’s exit raised eyebrows.

"Some on the left say she deserved to lose her job, some on the right said the woke mob was running amok again, and a lot of us simply said, ‘Enough is enough,’ this is not all about left and right," Stelter said, letting out a trademark deep sigh.

"Perhaps there is a standard of inoffensive perfection, it’s impossible to meet," Stelter said. "No one wins in the purity wars. No one wins."

Stelter then declared that "nobody" he knows would excuse racist tweets but "internal office battles" take energy away from larger issues.

"Ultimately, Condé Nast failed her," Stelter said.

Critics took to social media to point out the hypocrisy in Stelter’s comments.

"Stelter cracks me up. Now he cares when it eats one of his own," one viewer wrote.

"It all changes the minute a liberal gets cancelled. Brian [S]telter is a walking punch line," another person added.

Many others blasted Stelter for hypocrisy:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP