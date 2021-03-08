Brian Stelter mocked for filming himself without pants during CNN appearance

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter raised eyebrows this weekend by filming himself without pants in an attempt to prove that hosting a TV show from home "humanizes the news."

On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter set aside no time to address the growing controversy over star CNN anchor Chris Cuomo being barred from covering the scandals plaguing his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following their chummy, journalistically unethical interviews.

Stelter did, however, have time for a light-hearted segment about the "ups and downs" of TV personalities working from in-home studios during the coronavirus pandemic as the anniversary of local stay-at-home orders going into effect approaches.

In the segment, Stelter insisted that "embarrassing moments are humanizing moments," highlighting a viral clip from last April of ABC News correspondent Will Reeve appearing on "Good Morning America" without pants. Stelter quipped Reeves was perhaps "too revealing."

Stelter, who is often referred to as the media's "hall monitor" and staunchly defends corporate colleagues while downplaying various media controversies, then said he could "relate" to Reeve before showing a clip of himself pantsless during a CNN appearance, which Stelter said took place on the night then-President Trump was banned from Twitter in January.

"This was me live on CNN with just two minutes notice talking to Wolf Blitzer about Trump's Twitter account being banned," Stelter told viewers in an attempt to explain his bare thighs and calves.

The video clip of the barely-dressed Stelter led to questioning and mockery on social media.

"Why would Stelter air this clip of him doing a live shot without pants on his own show?" Twitter user Watchdog asked.

"So if I’m following correctly, Brian gets 2 minutes notice to jump on CNN to talk about Trump getting banned from Twitter, does not have time for pants, but does have time to ask someone to take a video of him, pants-less," another user Bartleby summarized.

"'No time for pants, must bash Trump,'" PJ Media writer Jim Treacher mocked the CNN host.

"This is absolutely horrifying," Sinclair Broadcasting producer Ellie Bufkin reacted.

This isn't the first time a CNN star's appearance drew scrutiny. Chris Cuomo was accused of staging his emergence from his basement following his recovery from the coronavirus after it was reported that he had an altercation with a cyclist outside of his Hamptons property. The cyclist had reportedly noticed that the CNN anchor was not abiding by his governor brother's quarantine orders for those infected with the virus.

"Alright, here it is ... the official reentry from the basement, cleared by the CDC," Cuomo narrated as he walked upstairs to greet his family. "This is what I've been dreaming of, literally, for weeks ... this is the dream, just to be back up here doing normal things."