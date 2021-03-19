Teen Vogue staffers outraged by old tweets, silent on sponsored content from Saudi Arabian government

Teen Vogue staffers forced the liberal magazine’s incoming editor to walk away from the gig because they were offended by things she tweeted as a teenager, but the same employees didn’t seem bothered by sponsored content from the Saudi Arabian government.

Alexi McCammond's tenure as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue ended before it began on Thursday when she parted ways with the outlet after an internal uproar over decade-old tweets, for which she previously apologized in 2019. Staffers at the Condé Nast publication were furious over the tweets, while critics labeled the debacle the latest example of cancel culture.

TEEN VOGUE EDITOR BECOMES LATEST CANCEL CULTURE VICTIM AFTER STAFFERS' REVOLT OVER DECADE-OLD TWEETS

However, earlier this month Teen Vogue published sponsored content from the Saudi Arabian government, promoting it as a fun holiday destination where "citizens and visitors alike can have peace of mind." The piece titled, "Why Saudi Should Land on Every Culture Lover’s Radar," fawned over the nation that doesn’t particularly align with Teen Vogue’s values.

Under current law, Saudi women require a male guardian’s approval to marry, be released from prison, or obtain certain sexual and reproductive health care. Also, men can still file cases against their daughters, wives, or female relatives for "disobedience," which can lead to their forcible return to their male guardian’s home or imprisonment.

Women are often told they belong in the home in Saudi Arabia, and they make up just 16 percent of the workforce, according to World Bank.

TheWrap, a Hollywood trade publication, reported that Teen Vogue chalked the sponsored content up to an "error" and removed it from the liberal website. Teen Vogue featured the pro-Saudi content on its homepage before it was removed, TheWrap reported, citing "an individual with knowledge of the matter."

Journalist Josh Barro captured Teen Vogue’s homepage before the article was removed.

The story remains up on Teen Vogue’s sister publication, fellow Condé Nast magazine Traveler.

MEDIA MEMBERS OUTRAGED AFTER CANCEL CULTURE COMES FOR ALEXI MCCAMMOND: 'WHERE THE HELL ARE WE AS AN INDUSTRY'

The propaganda disguised as an article appeared less than two weeks after U.S. intelligence agencies released a report concluding that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince approved the operation to "capture or kill" Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

However, there didn’t appear to be any public outcry from the Teen Vogue staffers who forced out McCammond over tweets she sent as a teenager, which included hoping she didn't wake up with "Asian" eyes and using the term "homo."

It's been a dramatic year for the young journalist, who also saw her relationship with former Biden White House communications staffer T.J. Ducklo go public. McCammond continued to cover President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for Axios, in spite of disclosing her romance with Ducklo to the outlet.

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott appeared baffled by the selective outrage.

"Just so I’m clear: Teen Vogue staff had no issue w/ propaganda from Saudi Arabia that appeared in 'error' on the homepage & there was no outcry over McCammond’s relationship w/ an official on the campaign she covered. This is over tweets from HS that she apologized for," Talcott tweeted. "Got it."

Condé Nast did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including whether staffers objected to the paid content internally and why it is still allowed on Traveler if its sister magazine published it accidentally.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.