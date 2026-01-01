CNN's Andy Cohen tells Eric Adams 'you got your pardons... go dance away' in late night New Year's Eve rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast Wednesday night featured co-host Andy Cohen — drink in hand — taking aim at outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams during the mayor’s final moments in office.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Cohen are known for drinking throughout the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage. This year was no exception, as the broadcast featured everything from raunchy banter to Cooper downing several shots of hard alcohol. At one point, Cohen shared his thoughts on the outgoing mayor.

"Watching the final moments of Mayor Adams, chaotic, horrible [term]… I just want to say, he got his pardons," Cohen said as Cooper tried to shut it down to no avail.

ADAMS READS HIS 'GREATEST HITS' QUOTES FROM COFFEE MUG IN FAREWELL TRIBUTE AS NYC MAYOR

"You got your pardons, go off in the sunset, we’ll fiddle with what we have, with what you left us with. Go dance away, we’ll see you at all the parties," Cohen continued. "You’ve partied your way through four years."

In April, U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho of the Southern District of New York dismissed a high-profile corruption case against Adams with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Trump’s Justice Department had urged the judge to dismiss the case.

New York City democratic socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who succeeds Adams, was officially sworn in as mayor in a midnight ceremony by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Mamdani used a Quran during his swearing-in ceremony, according to his campaign, making him the first Muslim mayor of NYC and the first to be sworn in using a Quran.

NEW YORK CITY IS ABOUT TO TEST MAMDANI’S PROGRESSIVE ECONOMIC VISION

As for Cohen’s rant, NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro took notice, suggesting that Cooper wanted to get out of the frame, but CNN’s cameraman went wide to show his reaction.

Cohen made similar remarks in 2022 about then–outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker. 2022 — it’s a new year, because guess what? I have a feeling I’m going to be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at, dancing as the city comes apart," Cohen said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.