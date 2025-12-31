Adams reads his 'greatest hits' quotes from coffee mug in farewell tribute as NYC mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to social media Wednesday to share a unique farewell tribute on his final day in office, reading some of his "go-to quotes" off a coffee mug.

"Mayor Adams' greatest hits, you know," he said while waving around an inscribed cup gifted to him by his staff.

He then attempted to read some of the quotes aloud, giggling in between each phrase.

"'I wake up in the morning sometimes and look at myself and give myself the finger'," he read. "‘Stay focused, no distractions, and grind.’ … 'It's not what's in the tweet, it's what's in the streets'."

"'There are two types of Americans, those who live in New York and those who wish they could,'" he continued. "'Arrested, rejected, and now I'm elected.' ‘I am Gandhi-like.’ ‘I had a shorty that lived out there.’ ‘Every morning I wake up and turn on my GPS, my God positioning satellite.' … Get your mug, man!"

He thanked his City Hall team for the parting gift in an accompanying X post and noted, "It’s been an honor, New York!"

Adams was sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City on January 1, 2022, after serving as Brooklyn borough president and a New York state senator.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in at midnight Thursday during a private ceremony held in a decommissioned subway station, with a second public inaugural ceremony taking place Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Ugandan-born socialist, will be the first Muslim mayor of New York City and the first mayor to be sworn in using the Quran, the central religious text of Islam.

It is unclear if Adams' adorned coffee mugs will be listed for sale to the public.