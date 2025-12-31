Expand / Collapse search
Eric Adams

Adams reads his 'greatest hits' quotes from coffee mug in farewell tribute as NYC mayor

The departing mayor giggled while reading phrases including 'Sometimes [I] look at myself and give myself the finger'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
NYC Mayor Eric Adams shares video last day in office reading mug inscribed with his greatest quotes: 'Get your mug man!' Video

NYC Mayor Eric Adams shares video last day in office reading mug inscribed with his greatest quotes: 'Get your mug man!'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared a video on his final day in office reading his "go-to quotes" off a coffee mug.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to social media Wednesday to share a unique farewell tribute on his final day in office, reading some of his "go-to quotes" off a coffee mug.

"Mayor Adams' greatest hits, you know," he said while waving around an inscribed cup gifted to him by his staff.

He then attempted to read some of the quotes aloud, giggling in between each phrase.

"'I wake up in the morning sometimes and look at myself and give myself the finger'," he read. "‘Stay focused, no distractions, and grind.’ … 'It's not what's in the tweet, it's what's in the streets'."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Winnie Greco

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be replaced by socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. (Violet Mendelsund/New York Mayoral Photography Office via AP, File)

20% OF NYC MAYOR-ELECT MAMDANI TRANSITION APPOINTEES HAVE ANTI-ZIONIST TIES: ADL

"'There are two types of Americans, those who live in New York and those who wish they could,'" he continued. "'Arrested, rejected, and now I'm elected.' ‘I am Gandhi-like.’ ‘I had a shorty that lived out there.’ ‘Every morning I wake up and turn on my GPS, my God positioning satellite.' … Get your mug, man!"

He thanked his City Hall team for the parting gift in an accompanying X post and noted, "It’s been an honor, New York!"

Adams was sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City on January 1, 2022, after serving as Brooklyn borough president and a New York state senator.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, center smiles as he marches up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in New York. St. Patrick's Day parades across the nation, including the largest in New York City, resume after a pandemic-driven hiatus. Back in 2020, the parades were among the first major events to get cancelled in the U.S. in what quickly became a cascade of shutdowns. This year, New York's parade coincides with the city's reopening, with mask and vaccination rules recently lifted.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was defeated by socialist Zohran Mamdani, who will serve as the first Muslim mayor of New York City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

ADL CHIEF WARNS NYC MAYOR-ELECT ZOHRAN MAMDANI POSES A 'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER' TO JEWISH COMMUNITY

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in at midnight Thursday during a private ceremony held in a decommissioned subway station, with a second public inaugural ceremony taking place Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Ugandan-born socialist, will be the first Muslim mayor of New York City and the first mayor to be sworn in using the Quran, the central religious text of Islam.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams listens during a 9/11 memorial service

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said his administration delivered a "safer and more affordable city" on his final day in office. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

It is unclear if Adams' adorned coffee mugs will be listed for sale to the public.

