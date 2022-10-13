CNN writer frets Americans care more about 'cost of French fries' than 'compelling' Jan. 6 committee

A new CNN analysis fretted that American voters might care more about the cost of their food than they do about the Jan. 6 hearings.

Noting Thursday’s Consumer Price Index data which showed inflation reaching 8.2% in September, as well as a cost-of-living index at its highest level since 1982, CNN's Stephen Collinson noted polling has repeatedly reinforced that the economy is the top concern to voters heading into the midterm elections. The data included information about frozen potato products, as well as pork products, which have increased 10% and 5.5%, respectively.

"While it would be too simplistic to say voters are more preoccupied with the cost of French fries than the price of democratic freedoms, it wouldn’t be far from the mark," Collinson wrote.

A new CNN/SSRS poll from Thursday also showed that 59% of registered voters say that the economy is an "extremely important" factor in their vote, rising to 67% in competitive congressional districts. The poll also found that only 32% of respondents approve of the White House's handling of inflation. On the economy as a whole, only 36% approved of Biden’s performance.

It was determined back in July that the U.S. suffered back-to-back consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, which has long been the indicator of a recession. However, both the Biden administration and many members of the media have dismissed that long-standing definition.

But, Biden acknowledged in a recent CNN interview the possibility of what he described as a "slight recession" could occur in the near future.

Collinson acknowledged there's little evidence to suggest that the "compelling" evidence from the January 6 committee has dominated conversations outside of Washington, D.C., where the revelations about former President Trump's conduct around the Capitol riot have driven headlines and news cycles for months. He added it’s "not surprising" that the "pernicious force" of inflation is top of mind for voters with the midterms approaching.

"But the difficulty that democracy proponents have had in turning their fight into a defining political issue – at least in these midterm elections – underscores the findings of experts who have studied the rise of authoritarian societies abroad. Often, voters only realize that their democracy is dying is when it’s too late," Collinson added.

The House Jan. 6 committee held a hearing Thursday focusing on Trump's state of mind leading up to the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, despite not receiving testimony during the panel's 15-month tenure from the ex-commander-in-chief or top associates linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The committee is set to disband at the end of this Congress unless lawmakers vote to reauthorize it next year, an unlikely prospect if Republicans win back control of the House.

Fox News’ Haris Alic and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.