Enthusiasm for Biden 'remains scarce,' 63% of Americans disapprove of his handling of economy: poll

President Biden's approval rating among American adults has ticked up since lows in the summer, but a deeper look at a new poll shows scant enthusiasm for Biden and poor marks for his handling of the economy.

President Biden's approval rating is currently sitting at approximately 44% of U.S. adults, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. This is higher than previous CNN polls that put the president around 38% over the summer.

But only 32% of this poll's respondents approve of the White House's handling of inflation. On the economy as a whole, only 36% approved of his performance.

Enthusiasm for Biden "remains scarce," the poll found, with 15% of respondents expressing strong approval for his overall job performance.

Approximately 50% of those surveyed said Biden's policies were making economic conditions in the U.S. worse, compared to only 26% who believe his police have improved the economy. An additional 24% said that Biden's policies have had little to no effect.

Among Democratic respondents, 63% expect economic improvement in the coming year.

The economy and inflation continue to be top-of-mind issues for voters, according to a Fox News Poll from September.

A Marist Poll released last week found that as many as 69% of Americans expressed the opinion that the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction.

Biden’s approval rating has also been on a steady increase over the last three months in the Marist poll, with 44% of Americans saying they support the job he is doing.

The president’s approval jumped up three points from September, and disapproval among American poll takers shrank by five points, dropping to 49% from 54% last month.

