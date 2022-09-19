Economic issues far outpace social issues among voter concerns ahead of November midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Concerns about economic issues are far outpacing those about societal issues among registered voters ahead of November's midterm elections.

According to polling by the New York Times/Siena College released Friday, nearly half of all registered voters, or 49%, viewed "economic issues such as jobs, taxes or the cost of living" as most important when making their decision as to which party they will ultimately cast their vote on election day.

Just 31% of registered voters viewed "societal issues such as abortion, guns or democracy" as most important, followed by 16% who said both are equally important, 1% who said neither, and 3% who said they don't know or refuse to answer.

When broken down by race, White voters were more likely to care about societal issues than both Black and Hispanic voters at 33%, 30% and 25%, respectively, however, White, Black and Hispanic voters all saw economic issues as most important.

Hispanic voters were more likely to care about economic issues than both Black and White voters at 54%, 46% and 50%, respectively.

Both women and men viewed economic issues as the most important, 46% to 53%, but women were more likely than men to view societal issues as most important, 33% to 29%.

There was also a split among voters with a college degree and voters without a college degree: 39% of voters with a bachelor's degree or higher said societal issues were most important, while just 29% of voters without a degree agreed; 52% of voters without a degree said economic issues were most important, while just 44% of voters with a bachelor's degree or higher agreed.

Additionally, Democrats were far more likely to view societal issues as most important than Republicans, 49% to 14%, while Republicans were far more likely than Democrats to view economic issues as most important, 63% to 36%.

Independents were more closely aligned with Republicans on the issues, viewing economic issues as more important than societal issues, 54% to 27%.

The midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.