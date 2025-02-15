CNN White House correspondent deletes post promoting Luigi Mangione's defense fund after backlash

CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins apparently deleted a social media post after receiving backlash for appearing to promote a defense fund for Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer.

In the post on X, Collins showed a link to a new website launched by defense lawyers for Mangione, who faces charges of first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, stalking and other state and federal charges in New York and Pennsylvania for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024. Thompson was a married father of two.

Mangione, 26, who was born into a wealthy Maryland family, was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Dec. 9 after a multi-state manhunt. Following his arrest, followers donated over $300,000 for his legal defense.

Collins' post garnered criticism from a number of users on X, including The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller.

"Real bottom of the barrel stuff. Even for @kaitlancollins," Miller posted Friday on X.

Miller also called Collins out for deleting the post with "no explanation," saying, "guess it wasn't White House correspondent related."

WMAL host Larry O'Connor commented on the situation, saying Collins "used her considerable platform to promote a link for the defense fund of a cold-blooded killer."

"She has not yet apologized nor has she posted anything else in 24 hours," he added.

New York Times best-selling author Jack Posobiec also shared his take on Collins' X post.

"CNN's Kaitlan Collins promotes Luigi Mangione's legal defense fund after Mangione [was] shown on video murdering a man in cold blood," he posted Saturday.

Some users have even suggested Collins should lose her press credentials and access to the White House.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Collins for comment.