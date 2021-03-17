CNN panned for suggesting DeSantis shouldn't take credit for 'booming' Florida during pandemic

CNN raised eyebrows Wednesday by suggesting that Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis shouldn't take any credit for his state's "booming" economy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"A year into the pandemic, Florida is booming and Republican Gov. DeSantis is taking credit," read the headline of a report describing him as "standing unabashedly tall" among other governors who have dealt with the virus.

"As many parts of the country embark on an uneasy march toward normalcy, Florida is not only back in business -- it's been in business for the better part of the past year," CNN begrudgingly reported. "DeSantis' gamble to take a laissez faire approach appears to be paying off -- at least politically, at least for now, as other governors capturing attention in the opening phase of the pandemic now face steeper challenges."

The report then noted data that showed the Sunshine State ranking 24th in deaths per capita despite the loose restrictions.

"DeSantis -- who, at 42, is the nation's youngest governor -- is standing out among his peers and seizing upon what he and his supporters believe is a vindication for their policies," CNN wrote. "With spring on the horizon, DeSantis suddenly appears to be in a position of strength compared to some of his fellow governors, including many of whom took far more restrictive approaches to the fight against coronavirus that caused a trickle-down effect on the economy."

Critics panned the liberal network for attempting to separate Florida's apparent success from its governor.

"How about 'A year into the pandemic, Florida is booming BECAUSE of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis,'" Ben Shapiro proposed. "CNN spends a year playing Human Centipede with endlessly self-celebratory covid liar Andrew Cuomo, but when Ron DeSantis actually does a good job, the story is that he's taking credit for doing a good job."

"Why wouldn’t he take credit for something he did?" conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey asked.

"That’s how it works in leadership. You take credit for success & responsibility for failure," GOP strategist Blair Brandt similarly tweeted.

"This tweet and article is a really sad attempt to spin positive news as either flat out negative or totally indicative of how bad it's going to get," Tablet Magazine associate editor Noam Blum wrote.

"Has he written a book?" journalist Jeryl Bier quipped, alluding to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's memoir taking an early victory lap on his COVID response.

CNN has been relentless with its negative coverage of the GOP governor. On Monday, anchor Brianna Keilar scolded DeSantis for not wearing a mask or social distancing while socializing outdoors at Daytona Bike Week over the weekend.

"We saw pictures over the weekend of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at Daytona Bike Week. He's not wearing a mask, he is certainly very close physically to other people who are not wearing masks," Keilar told a Florida police chief. "Does this make things more difficult, as your officers are facing- I mean, they're facing violence, they're facing resistance to people who- they want to behave like the governor's behaving?"

In January, DeSantis had a combative exchange with CNN reporter Rosa Flores after she appeared to blame him for vaccine distribution issues during a press conference, while also not allowing the governor a chance to respond.

Meanwhile, CNN spent much of the pandemic praising Andrew Cuomo, who is now facing a multitude of scandals and investigations over his administration's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, as well as sexual misconduct allegations against him. The pro-Cuomo network even gave the governor a regular platform in the early months of the pandemic by booking him to appear for chummy interviews on "Cuomo Prime Time" with his younger brother, anchor Chris Cuomo.