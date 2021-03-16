CNN's Brianna Keilar attempts to shame DeSantis for not wearing mask, social distancing at outdoor event

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar scolded Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not wearing a mask and social distancing while outdoors at Daytona Bike Week.

Last weekend, DeSantis attended the 80th anniversary of the annual event where thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country gathered. Photos of the governor were taken showing him socializing and drinking beer with other attendees.

On Monday, however, the Republican was scolded by the "CNN Newsroom" anchor for not setting a better example as the country is still combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

"We saw pictures over the weekend of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at Daytona Bike Week. He's not wearing a mask, he is certainly very close physically to other people who are not wearing masks," Keilar said. "Does this make things more difficult, as your officers are facing- I mean, they're facing violence, they're facing resistance to people who- they want to behave like the governor's behaving."

Her guest, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements, responded by saying his officers are wearing masks and that they've passed out "almost 7,000 masks" last weekend in an effort to urge others to take the virus seriously.

Throughout the pandemic, DeSantis was repeatedly attacked by the national media while Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was showered with praise for his alleged "leadership."

Even as Cuomo faces growing scandals, the Florida governor still has vocal media critics. "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin attempted to deflect from the Democrat's controversies by insisting that Governor "Death-santis" should be scrutinized.