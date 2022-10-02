CNN reporter says DeSantis forced to 'play nice' with 'institutions' he has 'contentious' relationships with

A CNN reporter said Sunday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has been forced to "play nice" with institutions that he has had a "contentious relationship with" in responding to Hurricane Ian.

"What’s really striking to me in part about DeSantis’ response is that he is really leaning into the, kind of, bureaucratic administrative bit of this, not so much into the, you know, comforting people, and kind of the softer side of post-storm leadership that you often see from lawmakers," CNN's Abby Phillip said.

CNN national politics reporter Eva McKend said she didn't know how many political "points" DeSantis should get for his handling of Hurricane Ian.

"We expect this of our governors, right, in a time of crisis. They’re supposed to put politics aside. I think that this episode though underscores just how important the federal government is. And it’s interesting now that he has to sort play nice with these institutions that historically he has had a contentious relationship with," McKend said.

VP KAMALA HARRIS SAYS HURRICANE RECOVERY SHOULD TAKE ‘EQUITY’ INTO ACCOUNT

Phillip played multiple clips of DeSantis from throughout the week as Hurricane Ian hit Florida. She said that DeSantis never said "President Biden has been so great."

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that DeSantis was leaning on the federal government as any governor would in responding to a hurricane that devastated Florida. More than 50 people have died as a result of Hurricane Ian as recovery efforts continue across Florida.

"Naturally he is leaning on the federal government as any governor would in this situation with the devastation that you have seen in Florida," she said, adding that when President Biden visits Florida on Wednesday, it will be the first time the president and DeSantis will be in the same place since clashing over immigration and other issues.

"All of these issues that they have been talking about. And so they have said, you know, we’re going to be the adults here. We’re going to put this aside and that’s not going to be the focus. Of course, it is notable to see them talking about this in a way – but also, maybe not, it shouldn’t be surprising, because there’s devastation on the ground," she continued.

JOY REID GLOATS OVER DESANTIS ASKING FOR BIDEN'S HELP: HE MUST GO ‘HAT IN HAND’ FOR AID

Multiple left-leaning media outlets such as MSNBC have mocked DeSantis for asking the president for federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

MSNBC's "The ReidOut" blogger Ja’han Jones wrote DeSantis has been a "constant menace" to the Biden administration and added that now he was "singing a different tune."

"In just a week’s time, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone from menacing troll to docile figurehead. Evidently, it takes a natural disaster to put a (temporary) stop to his political terrorism," Jones said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Politico column suggested that Hurricane Ian only "temporarily tamed" DeSantis.

Politico senior media writer Jack Schafer wrote, "the Republican Party’s excitable boy, Gov. Ron DeSantis, suddenly started acting like a normal politician" as Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida.