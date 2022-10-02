Death toll from Ian, storm-caused flooding crosses 50 people; remnants to dissipate over Virginia
Ian, which made landfall over Florida as a category 4 hurricane, continues to weaken ahead of its expected dissipation over Virginia early Sunday morning. Fox News is updating with the latest news surrounding the storm, its impact, travel and emergency updates.
incoming update…
More than 50 people have died to Ian, one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the U.S., and its subsequent weather effects such as structural damage and flooding.
The state of Florida was the most deadly, with at least 47 deaths confirmed in the state. Four deaths were confirmed in North Carolina and three in Cuba.
On Saturday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the deaths in his state and his office said they mostly happened in Johnston County.
A 25-year-old man passed away when he lost control of his car and hydroplaned into another vehicle. A 24-year-old died when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree.
A 65-year-old man died early Saturday morning in Johnston County from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in his closed garage. His wife was hospitalized.
A fourth person died by drowning when officials said his truck became submerged in a flooded swamp in Martin County Friday night.
Ian continues to weaken over Saturday night and into Sunday as its once 150 mph wind speed has fallen to a mere 15 mph sustain speed.
The decrease was not before the storm washed out bridges and piers, pushed massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving millions without power. Most of those who lost power from the storm have had it restored.
The bulk of the deaths confirmed in Florida were from drowning in storm waters, but others from Ian's tragic aftereffects. An older couple died when they lost power and their oxygen machines shut off, authorities said.
As of Saturday night, nearly 1,600 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida's southwestern coast alone, FEMA said.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday, the White House announced Saturday.
Fox News' Sarah Sarah Rumpf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
United Cajun Navy spokesman Brian Trascher said the recovery effort for Hurricane Ian will take time during a segment of "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones."
Rescuers in Florida continue to search for survivors in flooded homes, he added.
Deputies in Florida sprang to action and formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
In a video shared on social media by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, body camera footage shows five deputies creating a human chain and venturing into 10-feet-deep rushing floodwaters to rescue the woman.
Deputies in Florida sprang to action and formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
In a video shared on social media by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, body camera footage shows five deputies creating a human chain and venturing into 10-feet-deep rushing floodwaters to rescue the woman.
The woman was in a car being swept away by floodwaters at Dean Road and Lake Underhill Road in Orlando. Deputies said it was an extreme current caused by a surge in the Little Econlockhatchee River.
"Perhaps it was kismet that one deputy who rushed to the scene had 200 feet of rope in his patrol vehicle," the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post. "Five deputies formed a human chain and used that rope to venture into rushing water 10 feet deep to save the woman."
Click here to read more on Fox News
Tampa couple Radu and Alexis Marginean were hunkering down in Naples, Florida during Hurricane Ian, where they said fire alarms began blaring in their building at the height of the storm.
Radu Marginean told FOX Weather that he heard on the radio that there was a fire in Naples and that the fire station was underwater, so he went downstairs to check things out.
"I just wanted to go see if the fire was in our building," he said.
When he got to the first floor, he quickly realized how bad things really were. Water, presumably from the massive storm surge pushed ashore by Hurricane Ian, crashed through the exit door and rushed into the building.
"I thought that I was going to die, because I got completely submerged underwater," he said.
Soaking wet, he clung to the stairwell railing and was eventually able to pull himself up the stairs and out of the water.
The couple said they have spent four days without power.
Read more on the story from FOX Weather: Watch: Water bursts through door in Naples during Hurricane Ian
The National Football League Foundation will donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, matching the donation by the Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The NFL will also auction a number of game-worn jerseys from the Tampa Bay-Kansas City game Sunday night to support relief efforts.
"Following Sunday Night’s Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the NFL will also be auctioning off a limited number of game-worn jerseys and other unique items which fans can bid on at NFL.com/auction to support the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Ian relief efforts," the NFL said in a statement.
The Glazer family, owners of the Bucs since 1995, announced a $1 million donation Thursday.
"The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time," said Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, according to the Bucs' website.
"It will take entire communities' resiliently working together for an extended period, and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe."
Click here to read more on the story: NFL to auction game-worn jerseys following Bucs-Chiefs game
For previous coverage on Ian from October 1, 2022, click here.
Live Coverage begins here