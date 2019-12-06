CNN ratings plummet to lowest primetime viewership in almost three years

CNN's 24/7 Trump-bashing strategy doesn't seem to be working.

The beleaguered network's primetime hosts Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon celebrated Thanksgiving with the network’s lowest-rated week in primetime viewership in nearly three years.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers during the primetime hours of 9-11 p.m. ET from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, while MSNBC averaged 1.3 million viewers during the same time period and CNN managed only 643,000 average viewers. It was CNN’s worst performance in nearly three years and the liberal network’s worst turnout among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 in over five years.

Thanksgiving didn’t make for a slow news week, as CNN’s hapless totals came amid ongoing news regarding impeachment hearings of President Trump, the controversy surrounding the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, Mike Bloomberg launching a 2020 presidential bid, Trump’s surprise trip to Afghanistan and significant weather-related stories.

CNN averaged only 138,000 primetime demo viewers -- less than half of Fox News’ average of 303,000 during the week.

Fox News was the most-watched cable network among total day viewers for the 47th straight week, averaging 1.3 million. Hallmark Channel, ESPN, MSNBC and Nickelodeon joined FNC among the top five.

FNC beat CNN and MSNBC combined in both total day and primetime viewership. “The Five,” which airs at 5 p.m. ET, even beat MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” among total viewers for the week.

As CNN posted historic lows, episodes of “Hannity,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Story with Martha MacCallum” and “Special Report” with Bret Baier accounted for 15 of the 30 most-watched telecasts across all of cable during the holiday weekend.

Things don’t seem to be on track to turn around for CNN, as the network’s special town hall event with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the day she announced that articles of impeachment against President Trump were being drafted only averaged 1.6 million viewers and 410,000 in the demo on Thursday night, well behind both Fox News and MSNBC in both categories.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.