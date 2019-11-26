‘Hannity,’ 'Tucker' have best months ever as Fox News tops MSNBC, CNN for 215th straight month

Fox News Channel finished November atop all of basic cable, earning the most total viewers for the 41st straight month, while “Hannity” remained the highest-rated show on cable news and boasted its best month in program history.

Fox News averaged 1.6 million total day viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million. No other networks cracked the one-million viewer plateau as ESPN, Hallmark Channel and liberal CNN rounded out the top five. In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.8 million viewers compared to MSNBC’s 2 million and only 999,000 for troubled CNN.

FNC’s November victory over MSNBC and CNN marked its 215th straight month as the most-watched cable news network in both total day and primetime viewers.

“Hannity” averaged 3.6 million viewers, topping all cable news programs for the eighth consecutive month. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished second, averaging 3.4 million viewers for its highest-rated month in program history.

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” FNC’s “The Five” and “The Ingraham Angle” joined “Hannity” and “Tucker” among the top five.

The most-watched show on CNN was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which averaged 1.2 million viewers to finish No. 23 in cable news. Chris Cuomo’s program finished behind 14 different Fox News shows and eight MSNBC programs despite being CNN’s most popular show.

“Hannity” was also the most popular program among the key demo of adults age 25-54, averaging 552,000 viewers. “Tucker,” “Maddow,” The Five” and “Ingraham” rounded out the top five and CNN failed to crack the Top 10 programs in the coveted category.

“Fox & Friends” averaged 1.7 million viewers, compared to 1.2 million for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and only 566,000 for CNN’s struggling “New Day.” Weekend shows “Watters World” and “Judge Jeanine” each doubled timeslot competition on both MSNBC and CNN.

The impeachment hearings before the House Intelligence Committee occurred during the month and Fox News Channel topped broadcast and cable networks, despite MSNBC and CNN endlessly hyping the event as a Super Bowl-like occasion.

FNC’s coverage, featuring Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Chris Wallace, Dana Perino, John Roberts, Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, averaged 2.5 million viewers during the five-day hearing compared to MSNBC’s 2.48 million and third-place CBS’ 1.82 million. ABC averaged 1.75 million viewers to finish fourth, followed by CNN’s 1.68 million and NBC’s 1.58 million.

Fox News also finished the month as the most engaged brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined, according to Socialbakers.

All television data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.