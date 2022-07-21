CNN guests praise White House's 'transparency' on Biden's COVID diagnosis: 'A teaching moment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen and Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt Medical Center, joined CNN's John King on Thursday to discuss the news that President Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

Schaffner and Wen said that Biden, who is vaccinated and has had two booster shots, will likely recover quickly from the virus. Wen applauded the White House's transparency early in the segment and compared it to when former President Donald Trump was positive for the virus.

"I commend the White House for being so transparent," she said. "There’s certainly a big difference between how they’re responding now versus with former President Trump. In this case, I do expect that President Biden is going to make a full recovery, and that his symptoms are going to remain mild."

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS, FIRST LADY TEST NEGATIVE FOR COVID

Wen also said that this should serve as a "guidebook" for what living with COVID-19 looks like in the future.

"We’re all going to encounter it," she said. "And what we can do in preparation is to make sure that we are protected as much as we can through vaccination and boosters, and then, by taking the treatments, as soon as we test positive."

King asked Schaffner about Wen's earlier comments about the White House's transparency.

"What's the test now for the Biden White House - A) in terms of being transparent about the president's condition day-to-day, and B) and maybe using this as Dr. Wen noted as a teaching moment?"

"It is a teaching moment. And I think the president and the team around him are setting a good example for the rest of the country. We can all learn from that. And I also complement them on their transparency. We need to know what’s happening with our political leader," Schaffner said.

BIDEN COVID DIAGNOSIS: MSNBC, CNN, ABC AND MORE FLOAT NEW MASKS RESTRICTIONS, TOUT BOOSTERS

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday following the diagnosis that transparency was one of the most important things for the White House to keep in mind.

She said the other big concern was to make sure the White House shows Biden is working.

The president tweeted out a video of himself on Thursday and told Americans that he was doing fine.

"I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done, going to continue to get it done and in the meantime, thanks for your concern and keep the faith," Biden said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's doctor said in a letter that the president was experiencing a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue.